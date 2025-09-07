"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Rainn Wilson, Robin Wright and More to Appear Week of September 8th

Prime Focus topic cover Carlo Acutis the first millennial saint; the importance of IVF in the U.S.; and more.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of September 8th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of September 8-12:

Monday, September 8 Rainn Wilson ( Code 3 ) Joy Crooks ( Juniper ) Prime Focus with Ines de La Cuetara explores the impact of Carlo Acutis, who has been called God’s Influencer, the first millennial saint who is set to be canonized at the Vatican by Pope Leo XIV

Tuesday, September 9 Justice Sonia Sotomayor ( Just Shine!: How To Be a Better You ) Fred Armisen ( Wednesday ) Prime Focus TBA

Wednesday, September 10 Mac DeMarco ( Guitar ) Mark Duplass ( The Morning Show ) Prime Focus features Faith Abubey on the importance of IVF in the U.S. today, speaking to doctors and the first U.S.-born IVF baby

Thursday, September 11 Corey Hawkins ( The Man in My Basement ) Mae Martin ( Wayward ) TikTalk with creator Jake Jonez ( WHAT WE WANT ) Prime Focus TBA

Friday, September 12 Marion Cotillard ( The Morning Show ) Robin Wright and Laurie Davidson ( The Girlfriend ) Prime Focus TBA



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.