"Air Bud" Creator Kevin DiCicco Passes Away at Age 63

Kevin DiCicco, the man who created the Air Bud franchise after finding a stray dog in the mountains, has passed away at the age of 63.

WCNC reports that DiCicco passed away this past Saturday in San Diego. His brother, Mark, confirmed the news, sharing that Kevin had been in hospice care during his final days due to complications from advanced chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

DiCicco's life changed forever in 1989 when he rescued a disheveled golden retriever named Buddy in the Sierra Nevada mountains. After bringing the dog home to San Diego, DiCicco discovered Buddy's uncanny ability to play sports, most notably basketball. The duo shot to fame on America’s Funniest Home Videos and David Letterman’s Stupid Pet Tricks before DiCicco partnered with Keystone Entertainment to bring the story to the big screen.

Released by Disney’s Miramax in 1997, Air Bud became a massive sleeper hit, telling the story of a boy grieving his father and the athletic dog that helped him heal. The film launched a multi-decade franchise that includes five original films and the Air Buddies spin-off series, totaling 11 credits for DiCicco as the creator of the iconic character.

While the franchise became a staple of Disney's home video library, DiCicco's later years were marked by significant hardship. He spoke openly in recent interviews about his struggles with clinical depression and financial instability, at one point becoming homeless during the pandemic. Despite these dire situations, DiCicco remained proud of the joy his work brought to others, telling NBC News in 2024:

“I know especially down in (Pacific Beach), you see kids that were glued to the set, watched that film a hundred times, are now twenty-somethings. It was always nice to run into them and see how much they enjoyed it.”

DiCicco is survived by his brother. His passing comes just as interest in the franchise had seen a resurgence, following the 2025 announcement of a new installment titled Air Bud Returns.