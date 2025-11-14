American Masters Honors Dick Van Dyke’s 100th Birthday with New Documentary on PBS

PBS is celebrating one of Hollywood’s most beloved performers with American Masters – Starring Dick Van Dyke, a star-studded documentary debuting Friday, December 12th. Arriving just one day before the Disney Legend’s 100th birthday, the film explores the legendary entertainer’s unparalleled eight-decade career across stage, television, and film. Fans can get a first look at the new documentary with a brand-new trailer released today.

