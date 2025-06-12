Asteria Clears Major Hurdle as Second Storyliving by Disney Community Begins to Come to Life in North Carolina

This marks the second Storyliving by Disney community, with no official plans of a third announced at this time.

Asteria, the next Storyliving by Disney community, has cleared a big hurdle in its development with a local town board approving the plat for the first phase of the new North Carolina development.

What’s Happening:

The Pittsboro Town Board unanimously approved a preliminary plan earlier this week for the first phase of Asteria - A Storyliving by Disney community coming to North Carolina.

The 217-acre preliminary plat for the community consists of 494 single-family homes, townhomes, duplexes, and quadplexes.

25 acres on Asteria’s eastern border have been designated as a “commons area," and the plat also shows more than 29 acres of open space and 18 acres of public park land.

Pittsboro town spokesman Colby Sawyer has said the town does not have a timeline for Asteria’s progress, but Disney officials have said the first Asteria homes could go on the market by 2027.

What They’re Saying:

Matt Dean, Asteria General Manager : “We’re excited to bring forward this Asteria phase one preliminary plat application to the town and look forward to building a meaningful and long-term relationship with you for years to come."

