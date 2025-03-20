Auliʻi Cravalho Makes Surprise Appearance at Middle School Screening of “Moana 2”
The voice of Moana popped by the Young Women’s Leadership School of Manhattan.
A middle school got a pretty great surprise after watching a screening of Moana 2 in the form of an unannounced appearance from Moana herself, Auliʻi Cravalho.
What’s Happening:
- Middle school students at New York City’s The Young Women’s Leadership School of Manhattan were treated to a special sing-along screening of Moana 2 this week, which already sounds like a rather nice way to spend part of the school day. …And that’s before Auliʻi Cravalho showed up!
- The appearance by the actress, who voices Moana, was a surprise for the students, who were appropriately thrilled (and in some cases, based on the photos, pretty emotional).
- Cravalho spoke to the students, answering their questions and speaking about celebrating Women’s History Month and the importance of being yourself.
- Moana 2 is now streaming on Disney+, where it’s managed to garner some impressive views in its first few days on the streaming service.
More on Moana 2:
