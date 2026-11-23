Five cities to be precise.

Avengers: Doomsday is just around the corner, and some Marvel icons are starting to appear in various cities across the country - literally counting down to the release of the film.

What's Happening:

The Avengers: Doomsday hype train has left the station and is barreling full force into numerous different cities around the country, counting down (quite literally) to the opening of the highly-anticipated Marvel Studios film in theaters next month.

As part of this effort, five massive Avengers icons, equipped with countdown clocks, will touch down in five cities across the country, and will be there for one week only.

These special icons call back to key moments in MCU history, and can be seen from today, November 23, until Sunday, November 29.

The heroes represented include: Thor in Santa Fe, NM T'Challa and Shuri in Oakland at the end of Black Panther Gambit in New Orleans, LA The Fantastic Four in New York City Captain America in New Jersey



The countdown to #AvengersDoomsday continues with an installation honoring T’Challa and Shuri in Oakland!



Located at Mosswood Park (3612 Webster St.), the display features a countdown clock leading up to the film’s December 18 release.



Fans can visit now through November 29! https://t.co/qlsnpkeQ0a pic.twitter.com/yMQhXdbPsV — LaughingPlace.com (@laughingplace) November 23, 2026

The icons are indicative of the heroes, and can be seen in their respective cities: Shuri's Mask at Mosswood Park - 3612 Webster St., Oakland, CA Gambit’s Cards at Woldenberg Park / Audubon Aquarium - 1 Canal St., New Orleans, LA Mjolnir in Santa Fe Plaza - 63 Lincoln Ave., Santa Fe, NM Fantastic Four at Regal Essex Crossing - 129 Delancey St., New York Captain America’s Shield at Liberty State Park - 1 Audrey Zapp Drive, Jersey City, NJ In our photos, you can see the installation featuring Shuri's Mask in Oakland, CA.

In Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters everywhere on December 18.

Placing the Mask:

Shuri's mask being placed in Oakland is practically perfection.

The connection between Ryan Coogler, Black Panther, and Oakland, California, is central to why the film feels so distinctive.

Oakland isn't just a location that appears in the movie. It's deeply connected to Coogler's youth, his filmmaking, and even the themes of Black Panther.

Before helming Black Panther, Coogler brought his hometown of Oakland to the screen in his prior two films, Fruitvale Station and Creed.

While Oakland is featured in the beginning of Black Panther, the ending is where it really stands out. After defeating Killmonger and becoming more aware of Wakanda's responsibility to the outside world, T'Challa returns to Oakland. He establishes a Wakandan outreach center at the apartment building where his father killed N'Jobu and where Erik grew up. T'Challa doesn't simply defeat Killmonger and return to business as usual. He recognizes that Killmonger's underlying concerns about the world's suffering were legitimate, even if his proposed solution was unacceptable.

Shuri can help Wakanda connect with the outside world through tech and education, and Oakland becomes the place where that possibility starts to take shape.

Some may even be quite disappointed that this special promotional statue will only be in the city for a week.