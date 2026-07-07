North American Tour of "Beauty and the Beast" Celebrates One Year on the Road with New Cast Additions

And the tour will continue into 2027 with stops in 32 additional cities.

Disney’s beloved stage adaptation of Beauty and the Beast is currently on a North American tour, and we're already coming up to the one year mark – which will be celebrated on July 10 in San Diego.

What's Happening:

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, the first North American touring production of the musical presented by Disney in over 25 years, will celebrate its one-year anniversary on July 10 at the Civic Theatre in San Diego, CA.

The beloved production has played 34 cities since launching last summer, setting box office and attendance records from Madison, WI to Atlanta, GA.

In fact, we recently learned about the continuation of the tour into the 2027 season, where it will play 32 more cities.

As the show continues its run, new additions have been made to the cast, including Christina Rose Hall as Mrs. Potts and Aaron Kaburick as Maurice.

They join current stars Kyra Belle Johnson as Belle and Fergie L. Philippe as the Beast, along with: Stephen Mark Lukas as Gaston Danny Gardner as Lumiere Javier Ignacio as Cogsworth Harry Francis as Le Fou Holly Ann Butler as Madame Cameron Monroe Thomas as Babette Levi Blaise Coleman and Kanoa Edgar alternating as Chip



Based on Disney’s 1991 animated film, the stage adaptation of Beauty and the Beast remains one of the most beloved musicals of all time. Featuring unforgettable songs by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, and Tim Rice, the production expands the original story with dazzling staging, elaborate costumes, and Broadway-scale spectacle.

Spanning more than a year and dozens of cities, this tour underscores just how enduring Disney’s theatrical magic remains. Whether you’re catching it in a historic venue or a modern performing arts center, each stop promises the same enchanting experience, and with even more cities still to come, the magic is far from over.

Exploring the New Amsterdam Theatre:

Our own Maxon Faber recently attended a D23 event touring the historic New Amsterdam Theatre, a place where Disney On Broadway magic was born!

In addition to exploring the theatre and getting to see Aladdin, the event also featured a presentation long history of the theatre and Disney’s massive commitment to bringing Disney stories to Broadway.

The New Amsterdam is even said to be haunted by a ghost, in the form of Olive Thomas, a former star of the theater.