"Beauty and the Beast" Expands North American Tour With Full 2026–2027 City Schedule

Disney’s beloved Broadway musical reveals an extensive lineup of tour stops across the U.S. and Canada.

The tale as old as time is hitting the road in a major way! Disney’s beloved stage adaptation of Beauty and the Beast is expanding its North American tour, bringing the magic, music, and romance of Belle and the Beast to cities across the U.S. and Canada through 2027.

What’s Happening:

After a successful launch, the newly announced stops reveal just how expansive and in-demand this tour has become, offering audiences even more chances to experience one of Disney’s most iconic theatrical productions live.

The tour is currently enchanting audiences in Washington, DC before heading to a packed lineup of cities across North America. From historic theaters to major performing arts centers, the production is bringing its signature spectacle to audiences coast to coast.

2026 Tour Stops

Washington, DC — March 18 – April 5

Hartford, CT — April 7 – April 12

Boston, MA — April 14 – May 2

Indianapolis, IN — May 5 – May 10

Madison, WI — May 12 – May 17

Knoxville, TN — May 20 – May 24

Atlanta, GA — May 26 – May 31

Memphis, TN — June 2 – June 7

El Paso, TX — June 10 – June 14

Tucson, AZ — June 16 – June 21

Tempe, AZ — June 24 – July 3

San Diego, CA — July 7 – July 12

San Francisco, CA — July 14 – August 9

Los Angeles, CA — August 12 – September 6

San Jose, CA — September 8 – September 13

Las Vegas, NV — September 15 – September 20

Costa Mesa, CA — September 22 – October 11

Albuquerque, NM — October 14 – October 18

Denver, CO — October 20 – November 7

Calgary, AB — November 10 – November 15

Edmonton, AB — November 17 – November 22

Vancouver, BC — November 24 – November 29

Salt Lake City, UT — December 8 – December 19

Seattle, WA — December 22, 2026 – January 3, 2027

2027 Tour Stops

Portland, OR — January 5 – January 10

Omaha, NE — January 20 – January 27

Grand Rapids, MI — February 9 – February 14

Cincinnati, OH — February 16 – February 28

Milwaukee, WI — March 16 – March 21

Miami, FL — March 30 – April 4

Fort Lauderdale, FL — April 6 – April 18

Orlando, FL — April 20 – May 2

Tampa, FL — May 4 – May 16

Fort Worth, TX — May 25 – May 30

Ottawa, ON — June 8 – June 13

Baltimore, MD — June 16 – June 20

With more cities still expected to be announced!

Based on Disney’s 1991 animated film, the stage adaptation of Beauty and the Beast remains one of the most beloved musicals of all time. Featuring unforgettable songs by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, and Tim Rice, the production expands the original story with dazzling staging, elaborate costumes, and Broadway-scale spectacle.

Spanning more than a year and dozens of cities, this tour underscores just how enduring Disney’s theatrical magic remains. Whether you’re catching it in a historic venue or a modern performing arts center, each stop promises the same enchanting experience, and with even more cities still to come, the magic is far from over.

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