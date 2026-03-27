"Beauty and the Beast" Expands North American Tour With Full 2026–2027 City Schedule
Disney’s beloved Broadway musical reveals an extensive lineup of tour stops across the U.S. and Canada.
The tale as old as time is hitting the road in a major way! Disney’s beloved stage adaptation of Beauty and the Beast is expanding its North American tour, bringing the magic, music, and romance of Belle and the Beast to cities across the U.S. and Canada through 2027.
What’s Happening:
- After a successful launch, the newly announced stops reveal just how expansive and in-demand this tour has become, offering audiences even more chances to experience one of Disney’s most iconic theatrical productions live.
- The tour is currently enchanting audiences in Washington, DC before heading to a packed lineup of cities across North America. From historic theaters to major performing arts centers, the production is bringing its signature spectacle to audiences coast to coast.
2026 Tour Stops
- Washington, DC — March 18 – April 5
- Hartford, CT — April 7 – April 12
- Boston, MA — April 14 – May 2
- Indianapolis, IN — May 5 – May 10
- Madison, WI — May 12 – May 17
- Knoxville, TN — May 20 – May 24
- Atlanta, GA — May 26 – May 31
- Memphis, TN — June 2 – June 7
- El Paso, TX — June 10 – June 14
- Tucson, AZ — June 16 – June 21
- Tempe, AZ — June 24 – July 3
- San Diego, CA — July 7 – July 12
- San Francisco, CA — July 14 – August 9
- Los Angeles, CA — August 12 – September 6
- San Jose, CA — September 8 – September 13
- Las Vegas, NV — September 15 – September 20
- Costa Mesa, CA — September 22 – October 11
- Albuquerque, NM — October 14 – October 18
- Denver, CO — October 20 – November 7
- Calgary, AB — November 10 – November 15
- Edmonton, AB — November 17 – November 22
- Vancouver, BC — November 24 – November 29
- Salt Lake City, UT — December 8 – December 19
- Seattle, WA — December 22, 2026 – January 3, 2027
2027 Tour Stops
- Portland, OR — January 5 – January 10
- Omaha, NE — January 20 – January 27
- Grand Rapids, MI — February 9 – February 14
- Cincinnati, OH — February 16 – February 28
- Milwaukee, WI — March 16 – March 21
- Miami, FL — March 30 – April 4
- Fort Lauderdale, FL — April 6 – April 18
- Orlando, FL — April 20 – May 2
- Tampa, FL — May 4 – May 16
- Fort Worth, TX — May 25 – May 30
- Ottawa, ON — June 8 – June 13
- Baltimore, MD — June 16 – June 20
- With more cities still expected to be announced!
- Based on Disney’s 1991 animated film, the stage adaptation of Beauty and the Beast remains one of the most beloved musicals of all time. Featuring unforgettable songs by Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, and Tim Rice, the production expands the original story with dazzling staging, elaborate costumes, and Broadway-scale spectacle.
- Spanning more than a year and dozens of cities, this tour underscores just how enduring Disney’s theatrical magic remains. Whether you’re catching it in a historic venue or a modern performing arts center, each stop promises the same enchanting experience, and with even more cities still to come, the magic is far from over.
More Disney on Broadway News:
- Disney Theatrical Group Begins Casting for Developmental "Tangled" Stage Production
- Michael James Scott to Take Final Bow as Genie in "Aladdin" After Nearly 4,000 Performances
- D23 Brings Back Popular Guided Tours of Broadway's Historic New Amsterdam Theatre
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