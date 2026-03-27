Disney Theatrical Group Begins Casting for Developmental "Tangled" Stage Production
Equity auditions for Rapunzel, Flynn Rider, and Mother Gothel signal new momentum for the long-rumored adaptation
In an exciting development for Disney and theater fans, Disney Theatrical Group is officially holding an Equity Principal Audition for a developmental stage production of Tangled.
What’s Happening:
- The production is currently casting three of the story’s most iconic roles: Rapunzel, Mother Gothel, and Flynn Rider, signaling that the beloved animated film is one step closer to a full theatrical life.
- While rumors of a stage adaptation have circulated for years, this audition marks one of the clearest signs yet that Tangled is actively being developed for the stage. According to earlier reports, the project has been in workshop phases, exploring how to bring the film’s sweeping story, humor, and heart to a live audience.
- The creative team behind the developmental production includes:
- Book by Julia Mattison
- Direction by Ashley Rodbro
- Choreography by Katie Spelman
- Musical supervision by Madeline Benson
- The production will feature the beloved score by Alan Menken with lyrics by Glenn Slater, the duo behind fan-favorite songs like “I See the Light” and “When Will My Life Begin?”
- Originally inspired by the Brothers Grimm tale Rapunzel, Tangled tells the story of a lost princess with magical golden hair who longs to escape her tower and experience the world. With the help of charming rogue Flynn Rider, she embarks on an unforgettable journey of self-discovery.
- While this new production is still in development, Tangled has already been presented to live audiences. In 2015, Tangled: The Musical debuted aboard the Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Magic, featuring new songs and a condensed stage adaptation of the story.
- The franchise has also expanded through the 2012 short Tangled Ever After and the Disney Channel series Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure, proving its enduring popularity across formats.
- The timing of this stage development is especially notable, as Disney continues to expand the Tangled universe. A live-action adaptation is currently in the works, with Kathryn Hahn confirmed to play Mother Gothel, alongside Teagan Croft as Rapunzel and Milo Manheim as Flynn Rider.
- With both a stage adaptation and live-action remake in motion, it’s clear Disney sees Tangled as a story with long-lasting magic and plenty of untapped potential.
- While no official premiere date or location has been announced for the stage production, the casting process is a major milestone. Developmental productions often serve as the testing ground for future Broadway or touring shows, meaning this could be the first step toward Tangled joining the ranks of Disney’s theatrical hits.
More Disney on Broadway News:
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- D23 Brings Back Popular Guided Tours of Broadway's Historic New Amsterdam Theatre
- Disney on Broadway Unveils Signature Events Celebrating Everyday Heroes
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