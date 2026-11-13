"Behemoth!" Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Now Available

Searchlight Pictures' Behemoth! is a new film about a musician, so the music was always going to be key. While the film doesn't open until December 4, the film's soundtrack is available now.

What's Happening:

The Behemoth! Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is now available across all major digital platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

Rather than being the creation of a single composer, the music was the work of the Behemoth Collective, which consists of Michael Abels, Emily Bear, Lukas Frank, Michael Giacchino, James Newton Howard, Henry Jackman, Nami Melumad, Brandon Roberts, and Alan Silvestri.

Each composer wrote different music to give each piece a unique voice, playing to each composer's strengths.

For example, Alan Silvestri, who wrote the iconic Avengers theme, wrote a piece for a fictional blockbuster movie within the film. Michael Giacchino, known for his work with Pixar, wrote a cartoon theme for one of the characters.

In addition to the digital release, a vinyl edition will be available on December 11, with pre-orders currently open at Disney Music Emporium.

Tony Gilroy wrote and directed Behemoth! The film stars Pedro Pascal as Alex Serian, a cellist returning home after two decades on the road.

Give the soundtrack a listen here:

Behemoth! Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist

1. Serian Suite

2. Spies Don’t Run – Duende!

3. Spies Don’t Run - Spies Don’t Run

4. Spies Don’t Run - Spies Don’t Cry

5. Season of Glass - Love Theme

6. Season of Glass - Dallas Waltz

7. Look Away Jones – Main Title

8. Hap and Slappy - Munch and Judy

9. Tolerance Hill - Winter Candles

10. Tolerance Hill – Ashes

11. Nadia’s Requiem

12. Cello Étude Suite

13. Behemoth! - Cosmic Break-In

14. Behemoth! - Toothbrush Run

15. Your God Is Sleeping

16. Viv’s Behemoth!

17. Duet

18. Adios Amigos

19. Make Mine Salty

More Searchlight News: