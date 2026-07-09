"Big City Greens" Creator Addresses Cancellation Rumors, Promises Big Announcement Soon

Cricket himself explains that cosmetic work is what is taking so long

Chris Houghton, one half of the creative team (along with brother Shane) of the hit Disney Channel series, Big City Greens, has taken to social media to address some internet rumors suggesting the animated favorite may be cancelled.

What's Happening:

Chris Houghton, one of the creators of the hit Disney Channel animated series, Big City Greens, has taken to his social media account to put fans it ease - in a way that only he can - regarding the future of the series.

Chris, who is the voice of the mischievous little brother (and arguable main character) of the Green family, Cricket, is known for taking a puppet version of the character and featuring him in social media videos.

In this instance, we see Cricket in a TMZ style impromptu interview - being asked whether or not Big City Greens has been cancelled. In fairness, fans of the series have been wondering, especially since the Season Four finale - the most recent new episode of the series - debuted in August of 2025.

Chris (as Cricket) counters this saying that there is actually a big announcement regarding the show coming soon. When? Well we don't know just yet, but we have a sneaking suspicion that it does revolve around the fifth season of the hit series.

Big City Greens was greenlit for a fifth season back in 2024, with the series being the No. 2 most-watched kids animated series of 2023, with more than 2 billion hours watched across linear and streaming since it debuted in 2018.

The series follows the offbeat adventures of 10-year-old Cricket Green (voiced by Chris Houghton), a mischievous and optimistic country boy who moved to the big city with his wildly out-of-place family.

The show is heavily influenced by the brothers’ childhood growing up in St. Johns, Michigan, a small rural town north of Lansing, also known as the mint capital of the world. Many of the characters are inspired by real-life family members and childhood townsfolk.

The series has also spun off Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation, directed by Anna O’Brian, who has been tapped as executive producer for the fifth season of the show.

Additionally, we also know that production on the fifth season has been well under way, and we even already know some of the guest stars that will be lending their voices to the hit series.

While we have an idea that the announcement will be regarding the premiere of the fifth season of the show, there is no official premiere date at this time or when specifics regarding when the announcement will come.

You can find out more about the show over at our Big City Greens Archive.