Latest "Big City Greens" on Disney Channel Reveals Two Great Ways to Keep Cricket In Line

The latest episode of Big City Greens has arrived on Disney Channel, and we get to see two different methods of keeping Cricket in check whether at home or at a sophisticated gala.

Caging Cricket

Bill is outside, shouting for Cricket and telling him that he is going to take him to Excitement Land Adventure Park. Excited and filled with hope and glee, Cricket runs outside where Bill has set up a cage, waiting for him to run into it and locking him inside.

Gramma Alice is a bit concerned at the reasoning for this tactic, while he reveals that Cricket has a long-standing tendency to avoid basic things and hygiene practices and this practice worked once to give Cricket a bath and has now become his go-to method for wrangling his son.

While Gramma advises against this, as it will cause Cricket to not trust his father, Cricket echoes the sentiment - vowing to never believe a word that Bill says to him ever again.

Alice and Tilly see the answer right there - just take him to Excitement Land Adventure Park and he'll trust Bill again. So, that's what Bill intends to do. He buys tickets for himself and his son, showing them off to Cricket. However, his son - keeping his vow to never trust him again - doesn't believe that the tickets are real.

The tables are turned when Cricket sets a trap in which to cage Bill, which works, and allows Cricket to steal his wallet, which he is going to use to fund his own ticket to the park and go without him.

Cricket takes the family's riding mower and takes off the for the park, while Bill gives chase while he is stall trapped in the cage - arms and legs poking out where they can. Fortunately for him, there is an abandoned kids' toy car on the sidewalk (Sorry, Benny) that Bill jumps on to gain on his son, pleading to him that the tickets are real and to trust him.

The chase makes its way to the city park, where Bill collides with a number of various family events - weddings, parties, and more - before Cricket, popping a wheelie with the riding mower, shreds the hackey sack of a group of hippies in its blades. Bill has crashed into a tree, launching the cage into the trunk and freeing himself. He realizes that the hippies are now angry and ready to retaliate against Cricket. Trying to protect him, Bill shouts and tries to warn Cricket, though his son still doesn't trust him and continues racing toward the amusement park with a group of angry hippies now chasing him.

Bill has a bit of a moment talking to a ghost of his former self, and gets the idea to use the cage once again on Cricket, this time to protect him.

Eventually, the riding mower runs out of gas near the amusement park, and the hippies are gaining on him. Worse yet, the pavement of the park's massive parking lot is far too hot for Cricket's bare feet, and the boy is now stuck on the dead riding mower as the hippies approach.

Bill to the rescue, he tries to convince Cricket to get in the cage to protect him from the hippies when Cricket says he can't just use the cage all the time. Bill realizes that he should get in the cage, giving Cricket the choice to leave him behind or save him while taking the toy car. Cricket makes the choice and saves his father too, before enjoying the rest of the day at the park.

Back at home, Alice and Tilly find themselves roped into a scheme that sees Gloria attempt to throw a party in her new apartment. When Nancy calls it a cute idea, knowing how quiet and subdued Gloria can be, she goes all out to throw a rager - instead finding herself hosting more of a book club meeting than much anything else. Calling it a disaster, Gloria (with the help of Tilly and Alice) make it LOOK like they threw a rager instead to be impressive to Nancy. The mission was successful, but not Gloria is left alone to clean up the very real mess of the very fake raging party.

Trainer Tilly

The Remingtons are hosting a special gala to make plans to finalize a deal with the classy and wealthy, Mr. Toity. Cricket and Tilly are invited by Remy to attend, but Cricket gets into his rambunctious, unhinged habits - as predicted. That's why this gala was sort of a rehearsal gala ahead of the real one wherein Mr. Toity will show up. The Remingtons predicted that Cricket would not be able to reign himself in - especially in the presence of a chocolate fountain - and forbid Remy from inviting him to the real gala that Mr. Toity will be attending.

Tilly - who was invited - doesn't want to see the two best friends separated for such an event, and offers to train Cricket into being a presentable gentleman for the event having previously done so with Melissa the goat - who also got invited to the gala.

With a little help from Bill, we get to see Tilly train Cricket into performing a series of tasks that allow him to improve his manners. The very reasoning of the training being enough for Bill assumedly, but also results in a bit of misfortune and pain for the kids' father. By the end of the training (which is three different steps), Bill is seen leg up, in a sling, and relaxing with a bag of ice on his head.

But that just means its time for the gala, where Cricket has made a complete 180 and is now a presentable young man who even manages to impress Mr. Toity, pleasing the Remingtons and ensuring that their "vague business deal" will take place.

Remy suggests that he and Cricket break away for some of their usual rambunctious shenanigans, with Cricket refusing, wanting only to stay in his new high-society, gala attending form.

Tilly realizes she might have made a mistake, and now has to deprogram Cricket to be her brother and Remy's best friend once again. As part of this effort, Tilly has Remy dress up like Cricket used to, with the Remington's own son now making a mess out of the gala. Of course, seeing the fun does in fact bring Cricket back around again, and he helps his BFF make a big mess of the gala.

In doing so, they cause the destruction of a giant ice statue of a swan, collapsing it and seeing it land on a furious Mr. Toity. The kids attempt to say that they are sorry for the rambunctiousness, but he is having none of it and worse off - the deal with the Remingtons is off. Tilly attempts to help to no avail, but quickly realizes that she is such a good trainer, she could use her training methods on him. As such, she does, and we see Mr. Toity signing the deal with Remingtons, while he gets a treat for doing so.

This episode of Big City Greens is now available on Disney Channel and Disney+.

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