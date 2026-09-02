Recent Edition of "Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend" Celebrates Guest Stars of "Big City Greens"
The two co-hosts and others in Conan's orbit have all been on the show now.
One of the most recent episodes of Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend celebrates guest appearances in the hit Disney Channel animated series, Big City Greens, by his podcasting co-stars.
What's Happening:
- A recent edition of Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend celebrates the hit Disney Channel animated series, Big City Greens - thanks in large part to a guest stint featuring co-hosts Sona Movsesian and Matt Gourley.
- The two lent their voices to new characters introduced in the season five episode, "The Farmies," which sees two representatives from Mass Produce try and win the big award with tricks and bribes, while Bill tries to win honestly - though later resorts to similar tracks and stunts - to keep the award from a big corporation, instead letting a small farm win.
- Movsesian and Gourley play the pair of representatives in the episode, while Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend producer Aaron Bleyaert also lends his "voice" to one of the judges.
- As they explain in the clip below, Bleyaert is friends with series creators Chris and Shane Houghton, who reached out to be part of the fifth season of the series. Thus, the crew was tapped for the episode - though Bleyaert was left doing more grunting than speaking lines in the episode.
- While the series has been discussed on the podcast prior to this, now there are more champions for the animated hit with Gourley and Movsesian singing its praises. Defending the series, the segment features the pair selling the show to host Conan O'Brien, though he has a particular distaste for other animated programming - looking at you Caillou.
- Check it all out in the clip below. Viewers be advised, there is strong language in the clip.
- Also of note, the segment (though a standalone version in the clip above) is the closing bit on a recent episode of Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend that features Andy Daly as the guest.
- While Daly has been a guest on the podcast a number of times, he also provides the voice of Officer Keys on Big City Greens - a returning character throughout the animated series.
- Conan's former sidekick and lifelong friend, Andy Richter, also lends his voice to Mayor Hansock in the hit series, who appears in the first half prior to "The Farmies" in the episode, "Fitness Test," and other moments in the series.
- You check out the full episode with both halves below.
Big City Greens:
- Big City Greens is an animated comedy-adventure series which follows the offbeat adventures of 10-year-old Cricket Green, a mischievous and optimistic country boy who moves to the big city with his wildly out of place family – older sister Tilly, father Bill and Gramma Alice. Cricket’s natural curiosity and enthusiasm lead him and his family on epic journeys and into the hearts of his new neighbors.
- The Emmy-winning series is a Top 10 most-watched kids animated series for kids 6-11 across streaming this year. It has garnered over 4 billion hours watched on linear and streaming (lifetime to date) and nearly a billion views on owned YouTube.
- Big City Greens is not only one of the longest-running Disney Television Animated series, second only to Phineas and Ferb, but also the longest continuously running one.
- The guest stars join the regular series cast, which stars co-creator Chris Houghton as Cricket Green, Marieve Herington as Tilly Green, Bob Joles as Bill Green, Artemis Pebdani as Gramma Alice, Wendi McLendon-Covey as Nancy Green, Zeno Robinson as Remy, and Anna Akana as Gloria.
- Guest stars in recurring roles, like Danny Trejo (Vasquez), Alfred Molina (Cogburn), Jameela Jamil (Phoenix), Colin Hanks (Mark), and Dan Stevens (Saxon) are also set to return in the fifth season.
- All episodes thus far and the movie, Big City Greens The Movie: Spacecation, are now streaming on Disney+.
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