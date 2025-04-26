Cricket's Big Breakup and Missing Casserole Dish on This Week's "Big City Greens" on Disney Channel

Cricket’s big breakup leads to a wild transformation before Bill gets a bit (uncharacteristically) jealous after realizing his son might be better at things than him in the latest Big City Greens…but the big question - where is Nancy’s casserole dish?!

Split Decision

Community Sue, assisted by Tilly, is going around the community center rounding up photos for the community center’s yearbook of sorts. Along with this effort, they are going to attempt to put a superlative by everyone’s name. You know, “most likely to ____," that kind of thing.

Last year, it was Cricket and his girlfriend Gabriella that locked in “Cutest Couple" and were dubbed “Crick-riella." In fairness, that sounds a lot better than “Gab-et." And what a coincidence, Cricket has received a note from his main squeeze and is excited to read it.

That excitement quickly fades when he realizes the letter is a break-up letter, with Gabriella saying she wants to end their relationship. Everyone is upset. They were the cutest couple after all, and now Cricket sets out to find out why.

Meanwhile, Remy wants to lock in a superlative, and has quite the gusto in doing so. That’s your B storyline this episode. A couple of funny moments peppered throughout lead up to him getting the title of “Doesn’t Know When to Call it Quits."

Back to the meaty story here, Cricket finds Gabriella and she has become a goth kid. This comes as a big surprise to Cricket, considering he just saw her on Wednesday… ON WEDNESDAY! This is a sly joke in the episode, considering early on in the series, Gabriella was voiced by one Jenna Ortega. Currently, Gabriella is voiced by Nikki Castillo.

Gabriella goes out of her way to make it known that she no longer has any interest in childish activities and pranks like the things she used to do with Cricket. She wants to leave him because she is maturing and growing beyond those things whereas Cricket has not.

Cricket offers to become a goth kid as well so that they can still date. Cue up a fun makeover montage - complete with black-painted toenails on Cricket’s bare feet. Now, it’s time for more photos, and Community Sue and Tilly allow this change and take photos of them for “cutest couple" once again.

However, Cricket seems a little unhappy with the change and is really put to the test when the opportunity to do some more pranking on Gregly presents itself. Clearly, he hasn’t rapidly matured over the course of the earlier montage and he reverts to his old pranking ways.

Cricket and Gabriella have one last talk where Cricket says that he is okay breaking up with her, they are different now. Plus, they can still be friends. It seems that Gabriella doesn’t even want that now, and with that their relationship is over.

We close the episode with their goth couple picture in the yearbook, with the label “Cutest Ex-Couple."

Skipped Over

The family is back in Smalton and they are skipping rocks by a pond. Bill shares some rock skipping secrets but Cricket seems to already have some more aggressive methods when skipping the rocks - which allows Cricket’s rocks to go a lot further than Bill’s.

This makes Bill, the head of the house, the alpha male, jealous. At first surprised, he considers it just a lucky skip, but then schemes to find out what else Cricket is good (and possibly better than him) at.

At the Smalton house, Nancy is looking for her favorite casserole dish as her father, Nick, makes fun of her for not remembering where things are at. That’s not true, she remembers everything - except that she gave it to Trey and Tracy when she made them a casserole. While Nick thinks there is a full on dish-theft attempt, Nancy believes that they haven’t returned the dish because of a misunderstanding. Either way, they are now on their way to Trey and Tracy’s house to get it back. There, they get to also deal with their ravenous new triplets. Nancy asks for the pan back, but a bit of a debate occurs when Trey and Tracy suggest that since the Casserole that came in the pan was a gift, therefore the pan was part of that gift as well. While all this is going on, Nick sneaks away to try and steal the pan back, eventually making the getaway while being chased down by the triplets.

Back with Bill and Cricket, Bill is challenging Cricket to a number of different competitions, including whittling, egg carrying, and eventually - a wrestling match. It’s quite an amusing rumble, with Bill executing moves from the top rope and all but Cricket wonders where all this is coming from. After going back and skipping more rocks, Bill realizes that since he taught (in some way or another) Cricket everything he knows, each of these Cricket wins is really a Bill win and is proud of it - despite Cricket’s best efforts to prove that might not be true.

While Nancy and Nick are driving away with their pan, Nick laughs when he discovers an inscription on the pan. It reads “Property of Good Ole’ Joe." Nancy remembers that she got it with a casserole that Joe made her, and feels like she is no better than Trey or Tracy. But it’s not like Nancy to just go and give the dish back. Instead, she sneakily sets it back on Joe’s windowsill.

Good Ole’ Joe is sitting in his chair and realizes this, and without moving just says “Good Ole’ Nance," in their own way of thanking each other.

This episode of Big City Greens is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW website. You can also catch it and other episodes streaming now on Disney+.