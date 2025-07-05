Porch Pirates and Cash Scams Take Over This Week's "Big City Greens" on Disney Channel

Grandpa Nick crafts a new scheme after Gramma Alice leads a ragtag crew of her own to take on a band of thieving porch pirates and their captain on this week’s Big City Greens.

Swashbuckled

Gramma Alice is wearing her fancy hat today, but the literal feather in her cap is a bit dated and withered. As such, she takes to the internet to order a new one, and it seems the delivery has just been made. When she goes out to the porch moments later though, her box is gone and it seems it has been stolen by porch pirates. And she is not the only one it seems, Brett and Gregorian have also had their packages pilfered, and Gloria has had one stolen as well.

Mind you, Gloria has her pet parrot Admiral Mustard with her today, Brett was waiting on eye drops, and Gregorian was waiting for a tripod for his telescope. When you put all of them together, they seem to look like a pirate crew, and they are on their way to find the other band of pirates who are stealing the packages.

Fortunately, Officer Keys is nearby and after a rogue attack from Alice’s foot, he comes over to assist. It turns out, it’s very difficult for them to track these thieves down, and it was made even harder by the fact that they had a whole new package of police tech stolen.

This sets off our band of pirates to figure out where they’re going themselves, and Gloria already has security footage of the thieves from the cafe cameras. Taking off (with the help of Gloria’s car), the crew follows a mailman delivering a package and sees a pair of thieves take the package from the porch almost immediately.

Using the junk in Gloria’s car, they are able to take down the van of thieves, and discover that they actually work for someone else, a mystery person who they don’t even know the name of. They can’t offer much more than a secret location, so Gloria demands that they put that location into her GPS. Now, they have their destination, on a map, marked by an x. The pirate stuff is great.

Once there, they discover a warehouse full of treasure, but the rest of the crew is held outside while Alice gets into the building as the warehouse door closes. At this point, she’s also lost her foot and is full pegleg, playing more into the pirate theme. But that’s not all… we discover the boss - a full pirate captain - sitting at the top of a huge pile of boxes as though it were all his treasure.

Alice just wants the packages back, but a full battle ensues on top of the towers of boxes, mostly started because the captain is wearing her new feather in his hat. It’s quite pirate-y and full of puns as the captain tries to open boxes and find things to fight back with. Finally, Alice has him at the top of a mast-style tower of boxes, when the Captain is impressed by her skills and suggests that they work together. Alas, Alice says no and defeats him. She opens the warehouse door and rejoins her crew, calling Officer Keys to return all the packages back to the residents of Big City.

Elsewhere, Cricket remembers that there is a cat in the house (Gramma’s cat, Dirtbag) and tries to befriend it, to no avail. He learns that the best way to befriend a cat, is to have no interest in it. And that’s your other story for today.

Nick Scouts

Grandpa Nick is astonished at the price of some Bramblebee Scout cookies - a whopping $10.00 a box. What kind of scam is that? This is after his TV goes out while watching some “historical" documentaries. After he tries to give the cookies back so he doesn’t have to pay for them, Nancy comes out and pays for the cookies, suggesting that it’s worth it since the cash is going to a good cause.

If only Nick had the childish appeal to sell cookies to raise some cash to get a new TV. He doesn’t. But his grandkids do. That’s when he tricks them into becoming Nick’s Scouts, and even spray paints some t-shirts with sashes on them and puts them out on the street with (poorly) relabeled Bramblebee Scout cookies, now at a markup of $20.00.

Later, Nancy sees a neighbor eating some of these cookies and catches on to the scam and is furious, trying to make her father refund everybody’s money. Nick says no, it’s legitimate, but Nancy sees right through him.

Shortly thereafter, Cricket and TIlly show up with more scouts who have joined - including Lupita and (the adult) Wayne from the diner.

Nancy insists that if this were a real scouting organization that Nick has started, he’d welcome the new members. Nick is hesitant, and tries to come up with a way out, teasing a hike up to the top of Devil’s Peak, the most treacherous terrain in Smalton. Hoping to strike fear into the new scouts, it does exactly the opposite and excites them.

After a grueling trek, they all make it to the top and Nancy suggests that this whole thing was great for everyone, before Nick sees it from a different perspective. He got duped! These kids made him hike up a mountain, and he has nothing to show for it. So, he steals the bag of cash from Nancy and makes a run down the mountain. But, using the skills they learned from Nick’s repurposed animal facts brochures, the group is able to hunt down Nick through the woods and catch him. Once trapped and dangling from a tree, Nick comes clean and explains that this was all a ruse to get a new TV. No, he doesn’t get the new TV, and instead we see him dressed as a Nick Scout and going door to door to everyone who bought cookies to return their money.

You can catch this episode of Big City Greens now on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW website. This and the remaining episodes of the fourth season of the series will arrive on Disney+ on July 30th.