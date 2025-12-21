New "Bluey" Minisode Debuts for Christmas Fun on Disney+
And it features Cricket to remind you that the series is Australian too.
Just in time for the holiday, a new Bluey minisode has arrived on Disney+ with some festive fun in the backyard with Bluey and her family.
What’s Happening:
- A new Bluey minisode has arrived on Disney+, perfect for the holiday as it features some festive fun with Bluey and her family.
- In the new minisode, titled "Christmas Cricket," Bluey and Bingo are playing a game of backyard cricket when they hear a familiar Christmas song coming from Lucky’s house.
- The new minisode is now available for all to view on Disney+, and is easily digestible with a one minute and thirty second run time.
- As with the other minisodes from the world of Bluey, the short highlights funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo, leaning into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world of Bluey.
- In 2024, we received what was considered to be the final batch of Bluey-minosodes, written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studios, so this year’s Christmas entry is a pleasant surprise.
- Other minisodes are available to watch on the Bluey website and Official Bluey YouTube Channel, along with Disney+.
- Back in August, more Bluey content was announced in the form of four new short-form series based on the blue heeler - Bluey Tunes, Bluey Puppets, Bluey Cookalongs, Bluey Fancy Restaurant.
- Disney+ also recently shared that Bluey is the most watched series of the year, which follows last year’s Nielsen ratings, which also said that Bluey was the number one most-watched series on streaming among total viewers in the U.S., with over 39 billion minutes watched.
- The series follows Bluey, a lovable and inexhaustible blue heeler dog who lives with her Mum, Dad and little sister, Bingo.
- Produced by the multiple Emmy Award-winning Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios Kids & Family, the series airs and streams to U.S. and global audiences (outside of Australia, New Zealand and China) across Disney Channel, Disney Jr. and Disney+ through a global broadcasting deal between BBC Studios Kids & Family and Disney Branded Television.
