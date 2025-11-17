"Center Stage: Countdown to the CMA Awards": Dive Into Nashville's Country Roots in a Star-Studded 20/20 Special

The special is hosted by country superstar Luke Bryan.
by |
Tags: , , ,

Ahead of this year’s Country Music Awards, a special edition of 20/20 will take viewers behind the scenes of Nashville’s iconic music venues. 

What’s Happening:

  • One day before Country Music’s Biggest Night, fans can dive into a new primetime special jumping into the history of Nashville’s country music scene.
  • The new special, Center Stage: Countdown to the CMA Awards — Special Edition of 20/20, is hosted by Luke Bryan, and guides viewers through Nashville’s iconic music venues on the eve of Country Music’s Biggest Night.
  • Kenny Chesney returns to Nashville’s Lower Broadway to revisit the stages where he began his career and discusses his new book, Heart Life Music.
  • Country stars Lauren Alaina, Gabby Barrett, Dan + Shay, and Russell Dickerson honor the 100th anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry, sharing memories and behind-the-scenes stories.
  • The program spotlights this year’s CMA Award-nominated Musical Event of the Year collaborations, including performances by Blake Shelton & Post Malone, Carrie Underwood & Cody Johnson, and Ella Langley & Riley Green, with additional appearances from Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney, Ashley McBryde, and Keith Urban.
  • Center Stage: Countdown to the CMA Awards — Special Edition of 20/20, produced by 20/20 and ABC News Studios, is set to premiere on Tuesday, November 18th from 10:07 to 11PM EST on ABC. 
  • It will stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu
  • The 59th Annual CMA Awards air live from Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 19th from 8 to 11PM EST on ABC, with next day streaming on Hulu.

20/20’s Latest True Crime Deep Dive:

  • In the latest 20/20 special, the ABC News Studios program dives into the murder of 22-year-old Fresno State student Debbie Dorian. 
  • Dorian was found in her apartment with her eyes, nose, and mouth bound with duct tape.
  • An early DNA test led to a wrongful arrest before improved testing cleared the suspect two weeks later.
  • Despite more than 100 leads, the case remained unsolved for over 20 years.
  • A series of later sexual assaults produced new DNA evidence that finally identified the killer.
  • JuJu Chang reports on the long, complex investigation and the persistence of law enforcement.
  • 20/20: I’m Going to Get You is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Read More ABC News:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber