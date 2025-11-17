"Center Stage: Countdown to the CMA Awards": Dive Into Nashville's Country Roots in a Star-Studded 20/20 Special
The special is hosted by country superstar Luke Bryan.
Ahead of this year’s Country Music Awards, a special edition of 20/20 will take viewers behind the scenes of Nashville’s iconic music venues.
What’s Happening:
- One day before Country Music’s Biggest Night, fans can dive into a new primetime special jumping into the history of Nashville’s country music scene.
- The new special, Center Stage: Countdown to the CMA Awards — Special Edition of 20/20, is hosted by Luke Bryan, and guides viewers through Nashville’s iconic music venues on the eve of Country Music’s Biggest Night.
- Kenny Chesney returns to Nashville’s Lower Broadway to revisit the stages where he began his career and discusses his new book, Heart Life Music.
- Country stars Lauren Alaina, Gabby Barrett, Dan + Shay, and Russell Dickerson honor the 100th anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry, sharing memories and behind-the-scenes stories.
- The program spotlights this year’s CMA Award-nominated Musical Event of the Year collaborations, including performances by Blake Shelton & Post Malone, Carrie Underwood & Cody Johnson, and Ella Langley & Riley Green, with additional appearances from Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney, Ashley McBryde, and Keith Urban.
- Center Stage: Countdown to the CMA Awards — Special Edition of 20/20, produced by 20/20 and ABC News Studios, is set to premiere on Tuesday, November 18th from 10:07 to 11PM EST on ABC.
- It will stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
- The 59th Annual CMA Awards air live from Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 19th from 8 to 11PM EST on ABC, with next day streaming on Hulu.
20/20’s Latest True Crime Deep Dive:
- In the latest 20/20 special, the ABC News Studios program dives into the murder of 22-year-old Fresno State student Debbie Dorian.
- Dorian was found in her apartment with her eyes, nose, and mouth bound with duct tape.
- An early DNA test led to a wrongful arrest before improved testing cleared the suspect two weeks later.
- Despite more than 100 leads, the case remained unsolved for over 20 years.
- A series of later sexual assaults produced new DNA evidence that finally identified the killer.
- JuJu Chang reports on the long, complex investigation and the persistence of law enforcement.
- 20/20: I’m Going to Get You is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
Read More ABC News: