"Center Stage: Countdown to the CMA Awards": Dive Into Nashville's Country Roots in a Star-Studded 20/20 Special

The special is hosted by country superstar Luke Bryan.

Ahead of this year’s Country Music Awards, a special edition of 20/20 will take viewers behind the scenes of Nashville’s iconic music venues.

One day before Country Music’s Biggest Night, fans can dive into a new primetime special jumping into the history of Nashville’s country music scene.

The new special, Center Stage: Countdown to the CMA Awards — Special Edition of 20/20, is hosted by Luke Bryan, and guides viewers through Nashville’s iconic music venues on the eve of Country Music’s Biggest Night.

Kenny Chesney returns to Nashville’s Lower Broadway to revisit the stages where he began his career and discusses his new book, Heart Life Music.

Country stars Lauren Alaina, Gabby Barrett, Dan + Shay, and Russell Dickerson honor the 100th anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry, sharing memories and behind-the-scenes stories.

The program spotlights this year’s CMA Award-nominated Musical Event of the Year collaborations, including performances by Blake Shelton & Post Malone, Carrie Underwood & Cody Johnson, and Ella Langley & Riley Green, with additional appearances from Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney, Ashley McBryde, and Keith Urban.

Center Stage: Countdown to the CMA Awards — Special Edition of 20/20, produced by 20/20 and ABC News Studios, is set to premiere on Tuesday, November 18th from 10:07 to 11PM EST on ABC.

It will stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

The 59th Annual CMA Awards air live from Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 19th from 8 to 11PM EST on ABC, with next day streaming on Hulu.

20/20’s Latest True Crime Deep Dive:

In the latest 20/20 special, the ABC News Studios program dives into the murder of 22-year-old Fresno State student Debbie Dorian.

Dorian was found in her apartment with her eyes, nose, and mouth bound with duct tape.

An early DNA test led to a wrongful arrest before improved testing cleared the suspect two weeks later.

Despite more than 100 leads, the case remained unsolved for over 20 years.

A series of later sexual assaults produced new DNA evidence that finally identified the killer.

JuJu Chang reports on the long, complex investigation and the persistence of law enforcement.

20/20: I’m Going to Get You is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

