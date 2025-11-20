Video: Late "Black Panther" Star Chadwick Boseman Honored with Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

Fans are still reeling from the 2020 death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, but part of the healing process has come in the form of the acclaimed actor receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Watch the ceremony below.

What's happening:

The late actor Chadwick Boseman, who played King T'Challa in Marvel Studios' Black Panther, was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today. You can watch the full ceremony in the YouTube video embedded below.

Speaking at the ceremony were Black Panther writer/director Ryan Coogler and actress Viola Davis, who costarred with Boseman in the films Get On Up (2014) and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (2020).

Beyond his other Marvel Cinematic Universe appearances in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and What If...?, Chadwick Boseman is also known for his roles in Da 5 Bloods (2020), 21 Bridges (2019), Marshall (2017), Gods of Egypt (2016), and 42 (2013).

Watch Chadwick Boseman Walk of Fame Ceremony:

