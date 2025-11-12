Chadwick Boseman to Receive Posthumous Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
The late "Black Panther" star will be honored in a ceremony on November 20th.
The late Chadwick Boseman will be honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
What's Happening:
- As revealed by Variety, Chadwick Boseman will be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week.
- Boseman was of course best known for playing T'Challa, the title character in Marvel Studios' billion dollar grossing, highly acclaimed cultural sensation, 2018's Black Panther. Boseman also played Black Panther in several other Marvel projects, including Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and What If...? before his death in 2020 due to colon cancer. He won a posthumous Emmy for his voice work as T'Challa on What If...?
- Boseman's career also included acclaimed performances in films like 42, Get on Up, and Marshall. He received an Academy Award nomination for 2020's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which was released a few months after his death.
- Per Variety, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will honor Boseman with his star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame at a ceremony on November 20th to be held at 11:30am PT. It's not known yet who will be speaking at the event.
- In 2022, Boseman was posthumously named a Disney Legend at a ceremony at D23. You can see our video from that event above.
