Production Wraps on "The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen"
The cast posted a video from the South African set.
The upcoming fourth Cheetah Girls movie has officially wrapped production.
What's Happening:
- The official Cheetah Girls instagram account has posted a new video from the set featuring the film's cast celebrating that production has wrapped on the upcoming fourth installment of the franchise.
- The existence of the new film, titled The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen, was revealed in July, along with the announcement that production was about to begin in South Africa.
- As the title implies, Next Gen is taking a legacy sequel approach, with much of the original cast back, now alongside a new group of young Cheetah Girls.
- Raven Symoné, Adrienne Bailon, Lynn Whitfield, Lori Alter and Sabrina Bryan all return from the original 2003 Disney Channel film and its first sequel in 2006 (Symoné, Whitfield and Alter sat out the 2008 third entry), joined by new castmembers Leah Sava’ Jeffries, Carmen Sanchez, Kaileen Chang, Sophie Lennon, and Kamogelo Ramashala.
- Per the official longline, "the story picks up when Cheetah Girls Galleria (Symoné) and Chanel (Bailon), alongside Galleria's daughter Faith (Jeffries) and her three friends, travel to Africa to volunteer at a wildlife sanctuary. Along the way, these four teen girls test their friendship, find their voice, and discover the true Cheetah spirit as they save the preserve and ultimately take the stage as the new Cheetah Girls.
- The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen is directed and co-produced by Bille Woodruff (Bridgerton) and written by Kara Holden, Sarah Watson and Deborah Swisher.
- No release date info has been given yet for the movie, which will be released on both Disney Channel and Disney+.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com