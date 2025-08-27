A Princess Never Has A Bad Hair Day In Latest Chibi Tiny Tales Short on Disney Channel

I guess she uses extra-strength conditioner.

Celebrate World Princess Week with a new Chibi Tiny Tales short featuring Rapunzel and her friends from the hit animated classic, Tangled.

What’s Happening:

Just in time for World Princess Week, a new installment of Chibi Tiny Tales has arrived and we are headed back to the kingdom of Corona for a Chibi adventure with Rapunzel and her friends.

has arrived and we are headed back to the kingdom of Corona for a Chibi adventure with Rapunzel and her friends. In this latest short, Flynn/Eugene finds himself trapped in a pit and needs Rapunzel and company to help get him out. Fortunately she has the longest hair of any Disney Princess and can get the job done.

On the unfortunate end however, her hair is a little weak and needs to be worked out. With the help of Pascal and Maximus, they are able to restore the strength in her hair (which is normally meant for healing) and are able to get Flynn out of his jam - and right on time too! Too bad Mr. Fitzherbert needs to watch his step.

Watch the full short below.