A Princess Never Has A Bad Hair Day In Latest Chibi Tiny Tales Short on Disney Channel
I guess she uses extra-strength conditioner.
Celebrate World Princess Week with a new Chibi Tiny Tales short featuring Rapunzel and her friends from the hit animated classic, Tangled.
What’s Happening:
- Just in time for World Princess Week, a new installment of Chibi Tiny Tales has arrived and we are headed back to the kingdom of Corona for a Chibi adventure with Rapunzel and her friends.
- In this latest short, Flynn/Eugene finds himself trapped in a pit and needs Rapunzel and company to help get him out. Fortunately she has the longest hair of any Disney Princess and can get the job done.
- On the unfortunate end however, her hair is a little weak and needs to be worked out. With the help of Pascal and Maximus, they are able to restore the strength in her hair (which is normally meant for healing) and are able to get Flynn out of his jam - and right on time too! Too bad Mr. Fitzherbert needs to watch his step.
- Watch the full short below.
- This Chibi Tiny Tales short comes from the world of the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Tangled, and its spin-off television series, Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure.
- The original film debuted back in 2010. In it, we follow Rapunzel, a young princess with magical long hair that has healing powers. She’s been locked away in a tower her whole life by Mother Gothel, who uses Rapunzel’s hair to stay young, after she kidnapped Rapunzel since her parents - the King and Queen - took her magical flower that did the same thing. When a charming thief named Flynn Rider stumbles upon her tower, Rapunzel seizes the chance to explore the outside world for the first time.
- The series, Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure, debuted in 2018, running for three seasons into 2020. It took place six months after the events of Tangled, and also saw Rapunzel’s hair magically restored - which serves as a key plot point to the first season of the series.
- Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts, various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia. On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.
- Fans can catch the new Tangled-based interstitial short on Disney Channel proper, or on the Disney Channel YouTube where it is now streaming. You can also catch up with previous Chibi Tiny Tales shorts at our page here.