Join Friends from "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland" for a Game of Croquet in Latest "Chibi Tiny Tales" Short
Those flamingoes have always been fun.
Get ready for another trip to the world of Descendants: Wicked Wonderland as we join a game of Croquet with some favorite friends.
What's Happening:
- Disney Channel's popular short-form series, Chibi Tiny Tales, seems to be on a bit of a Descendants kick lately as we once again travel back to the world of Descendants: Wicked Wonderland for its latest entry.
- The new short takes us to a "friendly" game of Croquet in one of Wonderland's hedge mazes between Red, Pink, Hazel, and Luis.
- It's all fun and games until Luis launches his ball into the sun - considering his strength - before Hazel starts getting into her own mischievous antics during the game.
- Red has a few tricks up her sleeve as well though, and might even recruit a bit of help from a feline friend to win the game.
- Check it all out in the new short below.
- In Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, the Queen of Hearts is captured by Maddox Hatter, and Red, Chloe, and their new allies form an effort to rescue her mother and save Wonderland.
- Descendants: Wicked Wonderland is now streaming on Disney+.
- Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts, various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia. On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.
- You can also catch up with previous Chibi Tiny Tales shorts over at our Chibi Tiny Tales landing.
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