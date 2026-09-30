Stars of "Coven Academy" Arrive in Style at Los Angeles Landmark to Launch New Series
The new series is set to debut on October 1.
Ahead of the debut of the highly-anticipated new series, the cast and others have descended upon a Southern California landmark to celebrate the new Coven Academy.
What's Happening:
- Last night, the stars of the new supernatural teen drama, Coven Academy, came together at the legendary Ennis House in Los Angeles, California, to celebrate the launch of the new series.
- As part of the fun, the cast of the new series and others like Andre Swilley, Kheris Rogers, Kelsi Davies, Jessica Kaylee, Shelby Young, Sydney Morgan, and more attended the event.
- The event brought together the series stars, popular content creators, and more for an intimate dinner experience featuring tarot readings, crystals, and customized Coven Academy notebooks.
- Coven Academy stars Malina Pauli Weissman (A Series of Unfortunate Events) as Briar, a fiercely independent New Yorker who discovers she's a witch; Malachi Barton (Camp Rock 3, Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires) as Jake, a magnetic warlock with a dangerous edge; Jordan Leftwich (The Family Switch) as Sasha, a deeply empathic student who can read minds; Ora Duplass (Their Town) as Tegan, an irreverent time-bending witch; Louis Thresher (Boarders) as Ollie, a hungry, newly turned vampire; and Tiffani Thiessen (White Collar, 90210) as Miss Graves, the formidable and glamorous head of the school. The series also features special guest star Devon Sawa (Hacks) as Mr. Cole, a brilliant and charismatic warlock professor.
- The recurring cast includes Swayam Bhatia as McKenna, Brendon Tremblay as Alexander, Keegan Connor Tracy as Tamora, BJ Harrison as Agnes and Nathaniel Logan McIntyre as Teese.
The New Series:
- In the haunted heart of New Orleans, Coven Academy follows three teenage witches and their dangerously charming warlock peers at an elite magic school where power is currency, secrets are lethal, and attraction is a liability. Caught between ancient supernatural wars and forbidden love interests, the coven must decide how far they’re willing to go to protect their city - and themselves.
- Coven Academy debuts Oct. 1 on Freeform at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT, with the full season available the next day on Disney+, Hulu and Freeform On Demand.
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