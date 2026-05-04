Event Recap: How a D23 Tour Revealed ESPN as Pure Disney Storytelling

On Friday, April 24, the D23 ESPN Experiences event took Disney fans behind the scenes of sports storytelling, revealing the shared creative DNA found across The Walt Disney Company.

Our D23 ESPN Experiences tour began with check-in at the Home2 Suites in Bristol, CT. As the shuttle turned onto campus, a now-familiar building came into view, stamped with ESPN’s mission: “Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere.” It’s a phrase I’ve heard and seen a thousand times, but in person, in Bristol, seeing the ESPN Headquarters got my heart pumping.

Our first stop was a lunchtime buffet of hamburgers, hot dogs, deli salads, and cookies. It felt like the kind of spread built for a full day of sports. And looking over the vast arrays of screens alongside our tables, you couldn’t help but imagine what an NFL Sunday might look like and fantasize about being a fly on the wall.

Along with our lunch, we received an ESPN drawstring backpack with an ESPN mug, an ESPN APP-E mascot keychain and the special commemorative button for the recent grand re-opening of ESPN the Store. The button was a particularly thoughtful item, given the collecting nature of so many in D23. Later, we’d get our chance to browse the on-site shop with items unique to the Bristol, CT studios. It was also during lunch that they let us know that ESPN’s first mascot, APP-E, would not be visiting with us as advertised, but gave us an adorable plush in consolation for his no-show.

Throughout the tour at ESPN’s Bristol Studios, there were subtle reminders that ESPN is actively part of the Walt Disney Company and the bonds between the two are deepening, one prominent example being the “We’re Going to the Super Bowl” promo currently building anticipation for next year’s Super Bowl on ESPN. Another example - during lunch, one of the monitors displayed an infographic about the on-site tech support that they represented with Muppets Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker.



The tour began with ESPN’s crown jewel: SportsCenter. Walking into a studio you’ve seen so many times over the years is a thrill. It was hard not to smile, recalling the antics on SC+, the fast-paced condensed SportsCenter on Disney+. As we were soaking it all in, a nearby camera operator was already capturing shots for an upcoming edition of SportsCenter. We’d later spot the sequence when the show went live.



Over the course of the tour, we learned about the layers of intentional detail that go into a broadcast. Even something as seemingly simple as a team color requires careful calibration, as studio lighting can shift how hues appear to viewers. In sports especially, the details of a team’s colors are an important part of a broadcast’s authenticity.

That attention to detail goes beyond what you see. While exploring the audio studio, our guide suggested, “Close your eyes and listen to SportsCenter.” The guide explained that you can often guess the sport being covered just from the audio underscore alone. It’s another layer of design working quietly in the background, subtly reinforcing the story. As Disney fans, this of course brought to mind the way Disney Imagineers use score to set the tone as you move between lands.

As part of the welcome for the D23 tour, the club’s flag proudly waved high above the ESPN studios, and we spotted a few welcome signs along our route. At the display featuring a replica of ESPN’s original studio desk, a classic 2010 All-Star Game Mickey was added. The large statue was part of the celebration when the game was played just down the street from Disneyland.

A technological highlight of the tour was the volumetric stage, similar to the technology used on The Mandalorian. This compact space can create a wide variety of virtual environments. I have seen it used to highlight the Stanley Cup, creating footage as if it were traveling from city to city around the globe. During our time on the set, we found ourselves standing on a beach beside Moana’s boat, in front of a futuristic Disney castle, and even on the twin sun planet of Tatooine.

We also stepped onto the set of Vibe Check, Disney+’s women’s sports program, and into the studio where much of ESPN’s NHL coverage originates. Watching the NHL Playoffs now, it's surreal to recognize areas we visited.

Our final stop on the tour was ESPN The Store, which featured location-specific merchandise and a wide variety of ESPN T-shirts. The shop also carried a limited selection of Disney merchandise. As a thoughtful touch, our purchase included a commemorative button originally given to employees in honor of Bob Iger’s retirement, along with additional complimentary buttons celebrating the store’s re-opening.

As the tour came to an end, what began as a behind-the-scenes look at sports production gradually revealed itself as something broader: a demonstration of a shared commitment to excellence in storytelling that bonds ESPN within the Walt Disney Company. Looking ahead to Super Bowl LXI, there is a natural sense of anticipation around how that will shape one of the most-watched events in the world and elevate the experience even further.