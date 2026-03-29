D23 Enchanted Adventureland Event Reveals Details for Big Event in Anaheim Later This Year
Tickets aren't even on sale yet! But soon....
Those attending one D23 event were treated to more information about another, bigger one later this year.
What's Happening:
- We're still months away, but one D23 event leads into another, especially when Michael Vargo (who leads D23) has something to say.
- During a special D23 event in Glendale on March 28, "Walt Disney's Enchanted Adventureland," Vargo is already feeding members of the official Disney Fan Club more information about the upcoming D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event later this year.
- Just days ago, we learned more about the bi-annual takeover of the Anaheim Convention Center (and other parts of the city!), with ticketing information also revealed.
- During the recent event, Vargo announced that badges for D23 The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will be mailed out by July 13th and reservations for panels will go live on July 20th.
- Taking place from August 14-16, the weekend-long celebration invites Disney fans from all corners of the fandom to come together and celebrate Disney Parks, Disney Animation, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel and more.
- Tickets are set to go on sale on Thursday, April 2 at 12 p.m. PT and fans will be able to purchase full weekend tickets or day passes.
- Charter Gold Members will be able to purchase tickets even earlier, beginning Tuesday, March 31 at 10 a.m. PT for a 24-hour window.
- A priority purchase window for D23 Gold Members on Essential, Choice, and Complete plans will start on Thursday, April 2, at 10 a.m. PT.
- Gold Members may purchase tickets for themselves and up to five guests, meaning six tickets total.
- Ticket options span a range of experiences, including:
- D23 Fan Pass (Anaheim Convention Center only), available for $49 (Afternoon Only), $99 (1‑Day), or $297 (3‑Day)
- D23 Ultimate Fan Pass, which includes access to both the Anaheim Convention Center and the Honda Center showcases, with pricing beginning at $99 for a 1‑Day and $297 for a 3‑Day package
- The D23 Ultimate Preferred Fan Pass delivers three days of floor seating at the Honda Center, three days of Anaheim Convention Center access, and exclusive Random Selection Process (RSP) opportunities for select limited-edition pins, with pricing ranging from $1,299 to $2,599 depending on location.
- Each ticket is subject to a $11.25 service fee, and each transaction is subject to a $16 delivery fee.
- D23 Gold Members who are unable to purchase tickets may join a limited-time waitlist after ticket sales close. Due to limited availability, tickets are not guaranteed.
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