Photos/Video: D23 Mousequerade Returns, Showcasing Stunning Creative Costumes of Disney Fans

While D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is home to those headline making panels like the big Entertainment Showcase where future movies are revealed and Disney Parks presentations showing what the future holds for the Disney Destinations, there are other activities that have become a massive part of the event for Disney's biggest fans.

One of these is the D23 Mousequerade presented at each of these events that has grown to become one of the signature activities of the whole bi-annual congregation.

The D23 Mousequerade: The Ultimate Disney Costume Contest this year featured a large number of participants (all who entered via submission well ahead of this year's event), and were featured on stage with host Nina West.

Judges Ashley Eckstein, Bobby Kim, and Yvette Nicole Brown had a lot to, well, judge. Participants came dressed as characters from movies and the Disney Parks, even some as props like a giant inflatable Lightsaber that became a fan favorite.

Craftsmanship and handiwork were on full display across a number of solo entries.

After a run of solo entries, it was time to move on to group entries. Here, character costumes continued to pop up, as did reimagined moments in specific scenes from movies, and one group's interpretation of a short-lived entertainment offering from Walt Disney World stole the hearts of some die-hards who were in the crowd.

Audiences were encouraged to vote on their favorite, and the winner was revealed at the end of the show by D23 president Michael Vargo and Fanbassador, Disney Legend Jodi Benson.

There was also a special birthday celebration that took place on stage ahead of the reveal of the winners.

To find out who won, be sure to check out our video below!

Taking place from August 14 through August 16, 2026, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is proving to be more expansive and immersive than ever before with three packed days of showcases filled with stars and storytellers, sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes moments, thrilling performances, shopping, surprises, and more. As the event continues, be sure to check out our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event landing, and stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com during the event for all the big news!