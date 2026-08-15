Videos – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026 Panels

Keep checking back as we'll add more panels to our roundup as the weekend continues.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is underway, featuring plenty of panel presentations covering all aspects of Disney fandom. We've rounded up our recordings of many of these panels for you to enjoy below.

Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration

Join Brandy, Paige O'Hara, Susan Egan, Jodi Benson, Halle Bailey, Auliʻi Cravalho, Catherine Laga'aia, Lea Salonga, Judy Kuhn, and Anika Noni Rose for Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration during D23 Day at the Disneyland Resort.

An Inside Look at the Society of Explorers and Adventurers

At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, an Imagineering presentation called An Inside Look at the Society of Explorers and Adventurers discussed SEA and kinda sorta maybe teased news?

Drawn from the Parks: Imagineering’s Little Golden Books

Check out the Drawn from the Parks: Imagineering’s Little Golden Books presentation at D23 2026 - including the reveal of the next Little Golden Book.

Beauty and the Beast: A Tale as Old as Time

Celebrate 35 years of Disney Animation's classic tale Beauty and the Beast—from the screen to the stage and beyond—with filmmakers and stars from the animated feature film and the Broadway production it inspired, including Disney Legends Paige O'Hara, Susan Egan, Don Hahn, and Mark Henn.

The Simpsons: Stories from Springfield

Join the cast and creative team of The Simpsons as they explore the art of storytelling in Springfield, from character-driven comedy and cultural satire to finding fresh stories more than three decades later.

Loving Dory Presentation at the Pixar Pavilion

Learn more about Pixar's upcoming short Loving Dory from one of the film's creatives at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Thematic Roots: Tropical Americas and Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Join Joe Rohde and Joan Hartwig for a look at the Tropical Americas project coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom.

Future of Digital Comics: Disney, Marvel, & WEBTOON

Explore beloved worlds in a whole new way as Disney, Marvel, and WEBTOON come together to spotlight iconic comics stories reimagined for WEBTOON's immersive, mobile-first vertical format.

The Muppets Musical History with Seth MacFarlane

Join Seth MacFarlane, Leonard Maltin, Paul Williams, and Jessie Maltin for a discussion of The Muppets music and a preview of Seth's new Muppets album.