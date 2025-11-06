Celebrate 20 Years of "Dancing With The Stars" with Special Anniversary Episode Next Week
Dancing With The Stars is getting ready for their 20th anniversary with special dance numbers, fun, and returning personalities for the big occasion next week.
What’s Happening:
- Announced yesterday, Dancing With The Stars is going all out for its 20th anniversary on next week’s episode, on Tuesday, November 11th.
- The show is set to open with a party-packed opening number that is choreographed by Derek Hough, to a reimagined live version of the Dancing With The Stars theme song.
- The number brings together the current pros and troupe, plus six original pros from Season 1: Alec Mazo, Ashly DelGrosso, Louis van Amstel, Jonathan Roberts, Charlotte Jorgensen and Edyta Śliwińska.
- Then, the show will honor the beloved DWTS performers lost over the years with a moving performance to “Always Remember Us This Way” by Lady Gaga, choreographed and performed by Ezra Sosa and Rylee Arnold.
- In the first round, each couple will showcase a new style to a song inspired by an iconic freestyle performance from past seasons.
- The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:
- Social media personality Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Foxtrot to “Singin’ in the Rain” by Matthew Morrison.
- Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and partner Witney Carson will perform a Foxtrot to “Footprints in the Sand” by Leona Lewis.
- From The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Whitney Leavitt and partner Mark Ballas will perform an Argentine Tango to “Cell Block Tango” from Chicago The Musical.
- Reality TV star and content creator Dylan Efron and partner Daniella Karagach will perform an Argentine Tango to “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers.
- Comedian Andy Richter and partner Emma Slater will perform a Quickstep to “Puttin’ on the Ritz” by Robbie Williams.
- Film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix and partner Alan Bersten will perform a Salsa to “It Takes Two” by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock.
- Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and partner Ezra Sosa will perform a Cha Cha to “Get Up” by Ciara featuring Chamillionaire.
- The Relay Dance competition will return later in the evening, where one couple performs the first half of a song, followed by a second couple who completes the second half.
- An additional twist will take place in this round for this special 20th anniversary. For the first time ever, celebrities will dance without their professional partners, instead dancing with a returning Mirrorball champion to perform a Quickstep, Viennese Waltz or Jive.
- In last week’s episode, Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas received immunity and will not have to participate in the relay dances.
- As we reported earlier, former Dancing With The Stars host Tom Bergeron will be returning to the ballroom and serving as a guest judge for the episode.
- Dancing With The Stars “20th Birthday Party” premieres Tuesday, November, 11th (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST/PST, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CST), simulcast LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu.
Recapping Last Week:
- During last week's episode, which was Rock & Roll Hall of Fame night, many fans were expecting the first perfect score of the season - for Alix and Val - after their Paso Doble, but were stunned when guest judge Flavor Flav issued the only 9 amongst the other judge's 10s.
- Controversy got deeper when Flav took to social media saying that he MEANT to give a 10, but got the wrong paddle and locked in the wrong number - which producers allegedly wouldn't let him change later.
- Some sects of fans were also stunned when voting was completed and Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel was sent home.
- This means that yes, Andy Richter and his loyal base of Fandys could rest easy for another week until they take to their devices to vote again on Tuesday.
