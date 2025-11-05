Former "Dancing With The Stars" Host Tom Bergeron to Make Surprising Return To The Ballroom

Bergeron will appear on next week's episode, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the show.

Fans of Dancing With The Stars got a big surprise this morning when it was revealed that former host Tom Bergeron will be making a return to the series for its 20th anniversary episode next week.

What’s Happening:

Tom Bergeron, former host of the hit ABC series Dancing With The Stars, will once again be returning to the ballroom after a controversial departure from the show back in 2020.

Bergeron will appear on the November 11th episode of the show as a guest judge, where he will join the festivities in marking the 20th anniversary of the series.

The news was announced this morning after last night’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night episode, which saw the ousting of competitor and Boy Meets World star, Danielle Fishel.

Bergeron hosted the reality competition series for 15 years before his departure in 2020, which was reportedly due to disagreements in the casting of former White House press secretary Sean Spicer in the 28th season of the show. Then co-host Erin Andrews also left the show that same season, leaving the space open for model and America’s Next Top Model Tyra Banks to fill in as host. Later, she was replaced by current host Alfonso Ribiero and co-host Julianne Hough.

When Bergeron talked with ABC News Live about his upcoming appearance, he also teased a bit of what to expect in next week’s episode - including appearances from dancing pros of the past. He also says that he has been watching the past few weeks to get ready for his guest judging spot, calling out current contestants Robert Irwin and Alix Earle as his front runners, while calling another contestant, Andy Richter, “the heart of the series” right now.