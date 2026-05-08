WWE's Danhausen Calls Out Disney Character He'd Like to Play
Honestly, fans should have known before even seeing our headline image.
WWE's Danhausen pulled out a deep cut when answering some rapid-fire questions ahead of WWE Backlash this weekend - though it shouldn't really surprise anyone.
What's Happening:
- As we get closer to WWE Backlash this weekend on ESPN, we're getting to hear more from one of the stars who will appear at the event, Danhausen, thanks to a new video shared by the network.
- No, it's not who will appear in the ring with him in a highly-touted tag team match during the event, instead we hear some rapid fire questions about Stephen A. Smith's curse, and even who Danhausen could play in a live-action adaptation of a Walt Disney Animation Studios film.
- Danhausen is known for blending a horror-comedy style with old-world wrestling theatrics. He became especially popular through internet fandom and independent wrestling promotions before gaining wider exposure.
- Almost never breaking from the bit publicly, his gimmick is intentionally bizarre with a painted face, creepy (yet goofy) voice, silent-film horror aesthetics, campy comedy and of course - the necessary wrestling skills.
- Just from that description alone, we suspect what character we might know from Disney's animated pantheon that he would choose, and it's exactly who you'd think. Ratigan - the World's Greatest Criminal Rat.
- Originally released in 1986, The Great Mouse Detective from Walt Disney Animation Studios followed Basil of Baker Street (who lives under Sherlock Holmes), as he investigates the disappearance of another mouse - a toymaker. Hired by the toymaker's daughter, Olivia, Basil and his friend Dr. Dawson unravel a conspiracy concocted by the villainous Ratigan.
- Ratigan, whom Danhausen seems to be a fan of, was originally voiced by horror legend Vincent Price. Perfect casting since Ratigan was a criminal mastermind who styles himself as a refined gentleman (still a rat, though) and is simultaneously charming, hilarious, smart, cunning, and terrifying.
- As he loses control, his animation becomes more animalistic and less refined, moving from the theatrical showman we've seen earlier in the film. Similar to something that might happen in a wrestling room.
- Honestly, it's a solid choice.
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