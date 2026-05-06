ESPN Plans Slate of Coverage Ahead of and During This Weekend's "WWE Backlash" Event
The week-long coverage will take place across ESPN shows and platforms
WWE Backlash is ready to take over the ESPN app and socials as Roman Reigns is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship title this weekend.
What's Happening:
- WWE Backlash will stream in the U.S. exclusively on the ESPN App on Saturday, May 9, at 6 p.m. ET.
- The Premium Live Event is available to fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan - either directly or through a traditional pay TV package.
- In the main event, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns defends his title against Jacob Fatu. Backlash emanates from Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, FL.
- Backlash coverage on the ESPN App will also include Countdown to Backlash from 4–6 p.m. and the Backlash post-event show immediately following the conclusion of the Premium Live Event.
- The final hour of Countdown to Backlash (5–6 p.m.) and the opening hour of Backlash (6–7 p.m.) will also be available live on ESPN2, in addition to streaming on the ESPN App.
- ESPN will deliver multi-platform coverage of WWE Backlash throughout the week of May 4. WWE Superstars will appear across ESPN studio programming, including SportsCenter, Get Up, First Take, The Rich Eisen Show and Unsportsmanlike. Talent scheduled to appear includes Seth Rollins, Jacob Fatu, Charlotte Flair, Paul Heyman, Trick Williams, Danhausen and The Miz.
- ESPN.com will also provide in-depth coverage, including a Backlash preview by Greg Wyshynski and live results, analysis and takeaways by Sach Chandan.
ESPN Social will deliver comprehensive coverage of WWE Backlash across platforms throughout the week, including social-first storytelling edits built around marquee matchups, including Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu and Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker, along with real-time coverage from Tampa throughout Backlash weekend. ESPN Social will be on site capturing key moments, behind-the-scenes access and fan engagement across platforms.
- Long-form content created at WrestleMania will continue to roll out during Backlash week, including Highlights with Omar featuring Rhea Ripley and Katie Feeney’s 5 Steps to Become a WWE Superstar. ESPN's 3 Count series with Cody Rhodes, will deliver additional episodes across social platforms.
WWE Backlash:
- The main event of WWE Backlash will see WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns battle his dangerous cousin Jacob Fatu.
- For the first time in more than two years, Reigns claimed a championship when he defeated CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Title in the main event of WrestleMania.
The following night, The OTC reemerged on Raw with The Usos to celebrate a new era by expressing an interest in once again doing business with The Usos.
As they raised their ones to the sky united, however, Fatu suddenly interrupted and shocked the WWE Universe when he challenged The OTC to a title showdown at Backlash.
Fatu doesn't think The OTC has ever done anything for him and his family because Solo Sikoa was the one who brought Fatu to WWE to help destroy Reigns. For this reason, Fatu is determined to take the World Heavyweight Title.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com