ESPN Plans Slate of Coverage Ahead of and During This Weekend's "WWE Backlash" Event

For the first time in more than two years, Reigns claimed a championship when he defeated CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Title in the main event of WrestleMania.

The following night, The OTC reemerged on Raw with The Usos to celebrate a new era by expressing an interest in once again doing business with The Usos.

As they raised their ones to the sky united, however, Fatu suddenly interrupted and shocked the WWE Universe when he challenged The OTC to a title showdown at Backlash.

Fatu doesn't think The OTC has ever done anything for him and his family because Solo Sikoa was the one who brought Fatu to WWE to help destroy Reigns. For this reason, Fatu is determined to take the World Heavyweight Title.