Darth Maul Merchandise Drops Just in Time for " Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord" Streaming on Disney+

The dark side is having a moment, and it’s arriving in style. Just in time for the debut of Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord on Disney+, a wave of new Darth Maul merchandise has landed across major retailers, giving fans the perfect way to celebrate one of Star Wars’ most iconic characters.

From fashion to collectibles, this latest drop embraces the striking look and legacy of Darth Maul. Known for his double-bladed lightsaber, intense presence, and complex story arc, Maul continues to resonate with fans across generations, and now, that fandom is translating into bold, highly stylized merch. Let’s take a look at some of the Darth Maul merch that is available now:

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