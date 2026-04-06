Darth Maul Merchandise Drops Just in Time for " Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord" Streaming on Disney+
New apparel, accessories, and collectibles celebrate the iconic Star Wars villain as his latest series debuts.
The dark side is having a moment, and it’s arriving in style. Just in time for the debut of Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord on Disney+, a wave of new Darth Maul merchandise has landed across major retailers, giving fans the perfect way to celebrate one of Star Wars’ most iconic characters.
From fashion to collectibles, this latest drop embraces the striking look and legacy of Darth Maul. Known for his double-bladed lightsaber, intense presence, and complex story arc, Maul continues to resonate with fans across generations, and now, that fandom is translating into bold, highly stylized merch. Let’s take a look at some of the Darth Maul merch that is available now:
Her Universe Portrait Girls Oversized Cold-Shoulder Hoodie - $59.90
Star Wars Darth Maul 3D Plush Slippers - $32.90
Star Wars Darth Maul Face Pajama Pants - $26.90
Star Wars Darth Maul Hair Clip Set - $16.90
Star Wars Darth Maul 3D Horn Crew Socks - $12.90
Star Wars Darth Maul Trucker Hat - $24.90
Star Wars Darth Maul Embroidered Moto Jacket - BoxLunch Exclusive - $129
Maul - Shadow Lord 3.75 Inch Collectible Action Figure - $19.97
Funko Pop! Maul with Robe - $14.99
Darth Maul Drawstring Mini Backpack - $90
Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Action Figure (6 in.) - $27.97
Darth Maul Diff Eyewear Sunglasses - $119
More Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord News:
- TV Recap / Review: "Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord" Episode 1 - "The Dark Revenge" Introduces the Major Players
- Explore Darth Maul's Journey So Far in New "Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord" Featurette
- "Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord" Holds Premiere Fan Screening in San Francisco
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now