"Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord" Holds Premiere Fan Screening in San Francisco

The new animated series hits Disney+ this Monday.

Check out the stars and creative team behind Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord as they celebrated the new show with fans in San Francisco.

What’s Happening:

Cast and filmmakers of Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord attended a special fan screening at Lucasfilm in San Francisco.

Attendees of the special premiere included Dave Filoni (Lucasfilm president, chief creative officer, and series creator), Lynwen Brennan (Lucasfilm co-president), Brad Rau (executive producer), Matt Michnovetz (executive producer), Athena Portillo (executive producer), and Sam Witwer (voice of Maul).

The first two episodes of the animated series were presented at the event, which was full of fans!

The show premieres on Disney+ on April 6, 2026, with two episodes releasing weekly, with the final two airing on May the 4th.

Season 2 of the series is already in production.

The story is set after Star Wars: The Clone Wars and follows Maul rebuilding his criminal syndicate.

Maul encounters a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan who may become his apprentice.

The series is created by Dave Filoni, based on characters by George Lucas.

Executive producers include Filoni, Portillo, Michnovetz, Rau, Carrie Beck, and Josh Rimes.

The voice cast features Sam Witwer, Gideon Adlon, Wagner Moura, Richard Ayoade, Dennis Haysbert, Chris Diamantopoulos, Charlie Bushnell, Vanessa Marshall, David W. Collins, A.J. LoCascio, and Steve Blum.

Laughing Place had the chance to interview both the cast and creatives of Maul – Shadow Lord, which you can check out below!

Read More Star Wars: