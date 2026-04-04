"Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord" Holds Premiere Fan Screening in San Francisco
The new animated series hits Disney+ this Monday.
Check out the stars and creative team behind Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord as they celebrated the new show with fans in San Francisco.
What’s Happening:
- Cast and filmmakers of Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord attended a special fan screening at Lucasfilm in San Francisco.
- Attendees of the special premiere included Dave Filoni (Lucasfilm president, chief creative officer, and series creator), Lynwen Brennan (Lucasfilm co-president), Brad Rau (executive producer), Matt Michnovetz (executive producer), Athena Portillo (executive producer), and Sam Witwer (voice of Maul).
- The first two episodes of the animated series were presented at the event, which was full of fans!
- The show premieres on Disney+ on April 6, 2026, with two episodes releasing weekly, with the final two airing on May the 4th.
- Season 2 of the series is already in production.
- The story is set after Star Wars: The Clone Wars and follows Maul rebuilding his criminal syndicate.
- Maul encounters a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan who may become his apprentice.
- The series is created by Dave Filoni, based on characters by George Lucas.
- Executive producers include Filoni, Portillo, Michnovetz, Rau, Carrie Beck, and Josh Rimes.
- The voice cast features Sam Witwer, Gideon Adlon, Wagner Moura, Richard Ayoade, Dennis Haysbert, Chris Diamantopoulos, Charlie Bushnell, Vanessa Marshall, David W. Collins, A.J. LoCascio, and Steve Blum.
- Laughing Place had the chance to interview both the cast and creatives of Maul – Shadow Lord, which you can check out below!
Read More Star Wars:
- Explore Darth Maul's Journey So Far in New "Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord" Featurette
- Hasbro Unveils Playful Star Wars Black Series Figures for May the 4th
- "Star Wars" Films Return to El Capitan Theatre Ahead of May the 4th
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