"Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord" Holds Premiere Fan Screening in San Francisco

The new animated series hits Disney+ this Monday.
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Check out the stars and creative team behind Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord as they celebrated the new show with fans in San Francisco.

What’s Happening:

  • Cast and filmmakers of Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord attended a special fan screening at Lucasfilm in San Francisco.
  • Attendees of the special premiere included Dave Filoni (Lucasfilm president, chief creative officer, and series creator), Lynwen Brennan (Lucasfilm co-president), Brad Rau (executive producer), Matt Michnovetz (executive producer), Athena Portillo (executive producer), and Sam Witwer (voice of Maul).

  • The first two episodes of the animated series were presented at the event, which was full of fans!

  • The show premieres on Disney+ on April 6, 2026, with two episodes releasing weekly, with the final two airing on May the 4th.

  • Season 2 of the series is already in production.
  • The story is set after Star Wars: The Clone Wars and follows Maul rebuilding his criminal syndicate.
  • Maul encounters a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan who may become his apprentice.
  • The series is created by Dave Filoni, based on characters by George Lucas.
  • Executive producers include Filoni, Portillo, Michnovetz, Rau, Carrie Beck, and Josh Rimes.
  • The voice cast features Sam Witwer, Gideon Adlon, Wagner Moura, Richard Ayoade, Dennis Haysbert, Chris Diamantopoulos, Charlie Bushnell, Vanessa Marshall, David W. Collins, A.J. LoCascio, and Steve Blum.
  • Laughing Place had the chance to interview both the cast and creatives of Maul – Shadow Lord, which you can check out below!

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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