Matt Tavares explains how the 20th book he illustrated became a Disney Jr. special, what it was like to help shape the film’s CG look, and teases a fourth book on the way.

Santa's first reindeer is about to make her screen debut. Dasher, a full-length CG holiday special based on Matt Tavares' bestselling picture book Dasher: How a Brave Little Doe Changed Christmas Forever, premieres this Friday, November 27th, at 6:00 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Jr. and streams the next day on Disney+. The special also arrives alongside a new edition of the book from Candlewick Press, with a cover inspired by the film, press-out ornaments, and a collectible poster. Ahead of the premiere, I spoke with Tavares about the book's unlikely rise, the road to Disney, and what it was like to watch his brave little doe come to life.

When Dasher was published in 2019, Tavares had already illustrated 19 books. None had taken off the way this one did. "Dasher was actually my 20th book that I illustrated, and all this great stuff happened that hadn't happened for any books before," Tavares said. "It made the New York Times bestseller list and just really caught on in a pretty amazing way that first year."

He knew a strong debut didn't guarantee a long life on shelves. "You never know if it's going to just be one big year and then kind of fade away like a lot of books do," he explained. The turning point came as the book kept returning to the bestseller list each holiday season. "I think it was the first four Christmases it made the New York Times bestseller list, and it started feeling like, oh, this is actually something that maybe is catching on."

The idea for Dasher grew out of an earlier holiday book, Red & Lulu, about a pair of cardinals. It was Tavares' first book with animal characters, and his editor at Candlewick, Katie Cunningham, felt it brought out something new in his work. She suggested he try another animal story, perhaps one that could sit alongside Red & Lulu at the holidays. "That sort of just got me brainstorming," Tavares said, "which led me to the story of Dasher."

Tavares didn't set out to pitch Dasher for the screen. "It sort of fell into my lap," he said. After some early interest, Trustbridge Entertainment approached him in January 2023 with the idea of developing the book as an animated Christmas special.

For an author used to the publishing world, the process was a new kind of journey. "I'm used to the book business, where a publisher offers you a book deal and that's that," Tavares explained. Instead, Trustbridge brought in Brown Bag Films as the animation studio, found writer-director Damien O'Connor, and spent about a year developing the project before pitching it to studios and streamers.

One buyer topped his wish list. "I'm a pretty big Disney person. We're a big Disney family," he said. "That was really my pie-in-the-sky pipe dream from the beginning, was for Dasher to be a Disney movie. So when we actually pitched it to Disney, it was sort of a surreal thing. And then to have them actually want it and come on board, just such a cool experience."

Tavares paints his books in watercolor, gouache, pencil, and pastel, and he stayed close to the process as that look was reimagined in CG. "I actually got to be very involved with pretty much every step of the process, from developing the story with Damien O'Connor," he said. On the art side, his role resembled that of an art director on one of his books. "They would send me sketches. I would give my notes every now and then. I would paint over something, like, 'What if we had the antlers look like this?'"

The result, he says, is something new that still honors the original. "I think they did try to keep the spirit of the illustrations of the book. The movie does look different, and I think it has a beautiful look that's all its own, but I think it still fits in nicely with the artwork in the book."

The biggest surprise for an artist used to working alone was the scale of the collaboration. Tavares was struck by the attention to detail, the many rounds of notes and revisions, and how well teams from Disney, Trustbridge, and Brown Bag worked together. "It seemed like a situation where it could have been a clash of egos or anything like that," he said, "but it was such an impressive collaborative effort. That was really the biggest thing I took away from it."

The special has already changed how Tavares imagines his heroine. He had drafted the third book, Dasher and the Polar Bear, before work on the film began, but the special now shapes his newer stories, including a fourth book, Dasher in the Haunted Cave, coming next year. "When I write a Dasher story now, I hear her voice as the voice of Vera Deodato, who does Dasher's voice in the movie," he said. "And I kind of picture the movie version of Dasher in my head a little more than the book version, because they do look different."

The animated special edition of Dasher has now hit bookstore shelves. For Tavares, who kept the project quiet for years, it's still a little startling to see. "This movie has been sort of this secret, exciting thing happening in my life for the past few years," he said. "Seeing it in a bookstore, I keep having this feeling of like, 'Whoa, what are you doing here?' Seeing the movie version of Dasher out in public is pretty cool."

Tavares' Disney fandom runs deeper than a dream pitch. His family began visiting Walt Disney World every year in 2008, when his kids were little, and he saw a connection between his own storytelling and the way Disney builds its parks and attractions around story.

"I was just inspired by how everything is built around storytelling, and also just by the attention to detail, where every little detail matters," he said. "Everything you look at was designed and is meant to be seen. So as an illustrator, as I'm sitting here spending a whole week painting one picture, I found inspiration in that, just thinking everything matters. Every little detail, I want to give it everything I have."

He has also found inspiration in biographies of Walt Disney, especially "the idea of always plussing and always trying something new and pushing yourself past something you've done before."

His family has already watched the animatic, an early version of the special made from storyboard sketches with the actors' voices, at small viewing parties at home. The final version gets a bigger send-off: the Tavares family is hosting a premiere event at their local movie theater over Thanksgiving weekend.

Dasher premieres Friday, November 27th, at 6:00 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Jr. and streams Saturday, November 28th, on Disney+. The new edition of Matt Tavares' Dasher, featuring art from the special and a collectible poster, is available now from Candlewick Press.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)