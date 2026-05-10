Perfect for Mother's Day, Disney Channel Shares New Wand ID Video
The vid features a pair of mother-daughter duos.
A new and festive video has arrived from Disney Channel, celebrating Mother's Day with some favorite stars from Descendants: The Rise of Red and the upcoming Descendants: Wicked Wonderland.
What's Happening:
- Disney Channel has posted a new and festive video for Mother's Day, while also simultaneously reminding fans that Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, is on its way.
- In it, a quartet of favorites from the franchise perform the traditional and iconic Disney Channel Wand ID. But these four personas are split into two pairs, representing mother and daughter duos.
- In the first half, we see star Kylie Cantrall alongside Rita Ora, who portrayed her mother (The Queen of Hearts) in Descendants: The Rise of Red. For the second half of the interstitial, we see Malia Baker alongside her on-screen mom, Brandy (Cinderella), as they perform the signature motion.
- Fans are sure to love the appearances of both duos, and even the little quips as they go. Check it out in the full video below.
The Next Installment:
- The upcoming Descendants: Wicked Wonderland explores what “happily ever after” really means for Red (Kylie Cantrall) and Chloe (Malia Baker) following their time-traveling adventures in the 2024 hit film Descendants: The Rise of Red.
- Set primarily in present-day Wonderland with a host of new and familiar characters, this movie delves into the warning from the previous movie: There are consequences when you alter the fabric of time.
- Lurking in the shadows is Maddox Hatter, now a ruthless villain determined to uncover the pocket watch’s whereabouts to bend time - and the fate of Wonderland - to his will. Reprising their roles are Kylie Cantrall (Red), Malia Baker (Chloe), Leonardo Nam (Maddox Hatter), Melanie Paxson (Fairy Godmother), Brandy (Cinderella), Paolo Montalban (King Charming) and Rita Ora (the Queen of Hearts).
- New to the cast are Liamani Segura (Pink), Alexandro Byrd (Luis Madrigal), Brendon Tremblay (Max Hatter), Kiara Romero (Hazel Hook), Joel Oulette (Robbie Hood), Zavien Garret (Felix Facilier), Ryan McEwen (Squirmy Smee) and Dayton Paradis (Squeaky Smee).
- Descendants: Wicked Wonderland is due out on Disney Channel and Disney+ this summer.
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