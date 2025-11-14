Father/Son Fun(?) In The New Trailer for the Upcoming "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw"

The new trailer promises more fun hijinks for the fourth film in the series

As we get closer to its debut next month, we now have a new trailer for the upcoming fourth film in the series, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw.

What’s Happening:

The first trailer and a new poster for the upcoming animated film, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw has arrived. The film, adapted from the third installment of author Jeff Kinney’s worldwide bestselling book series, is set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ early next month.

In the new trailer, we find Greg continually finding himself at odds with his dad’s outsized expectations. As pressure builds to turn his act around after a series of hilarious near disasters, Greg’s dad presents him with an ultimatum - and a trip to wilderness camp - that just might challenge Greg’s wimpy ways for good.

The animated family comedy is directed by Matt Danner (Legend of the Three Caballeros) and written and produced by award-winning series creator Jeff Kinney.

The voices of Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw includes Aaron D. Harris (Matlock) as Greg Heffley; Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) as Greg’s dad, Frank; Erica Cerra (The 100) as Greg’s mom, Susan; Hunter Dillon (The Spiderwick Chronicles) as Greg’s sarcastic older brother, Rodrick; Jude Zarzaur (The Chosen Adventures) as Greg’s best friend, Rowley; Gracen Newton (Disney Jr.’s Ariel) as Greg’s younger brother, Manny; Jill Basey (Pen15) as Greg’s neighbor, Mrs. Canfield; Bashir Salahuddin (South Side) as the Heffley’s condescending neighbor, Mr. Warren; and William Stanford Davis (Abbott Elementary) as Greg’s Boy Scout Troop Master Barrett.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw is the fourth animated feature adaptation of the popular book series to debut on Disney+.

It follows Diary of a Wimpy Kid” (2021), Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2022) and Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever (2023).

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw is set to arrive only on Disney+ on December 5th.

The Rest of the Series:

The first film, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, is an adaptation of the book of the same name, follows Greg Heffley as he starts his first year of middle school and the usual anxieties of doing so, though he has big dreams to become rich and famous.

Many of the best moments come from Greg’s attempts to fit in, making the content quite relatable for those navigating life at school and trying to be popular.

The following year, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules was released, also based on a sequel book of the same name. The trend continued into 2023, with Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever. This similarly adapted a winter theme book in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, titled Cabin Fever.

All of the titles are available to stream exclusively on Disney+.