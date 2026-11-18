With the launch of the new expansion, fans can get a taste of the fun with a new trailer for Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Keepsake Sea.

What's Happening:

Expanding:

For owners of Disney Dreamlight Valley, the base game, Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Keepsake Sea will be available as an additional purchase with a bundle of 5,000 Moonstones, or as part of Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Keepsake Sea – Deluxe Edition, which includes 10,000 Moonstones, an exclusive Gilded Shell Tops clothing items, a Merfolk Mansion House Style, AND two new Adventure Companions, Flounder and Sebastian from The Little Mermaid .

Each of the companions arrive with a special quest that includes Ariel, and both unlock reward items by leveling them up, just like companions, and they'll be able to follow you both on land and underwater.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition owners will have access to the contents of The Keepsake Sea expansion on day one without the need for additional purchase.