“Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Keepsake Sea” Launches New Expansion with Brand New Game Trailer
Players can become Merfolk, captain a pirate ship and explore three new island biomes.
With the launch of the new expansion, fans can get a taste of the fun with a new trailer for Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Keepsake Sea.
What's Happening:
- The new expansion of the popular game, Disney Dreamlight Valley, has arrived and is inviting players to The Keepsake Sea.
- As part of the fun, a brand new launch trailer has been released showcasing many of the new characters and gameplay elements that players of the popular video game will experience.
- Check it all out in the video below.
- In the new expansion, players will transform into magical Merfolk and discover strange echoes of the past. Players begin their journey at Dazzle Beach and discover a mysterious statue with a message from an old friend that is lost and stranded.
- The adventure will take players to three new island Biomes with unique environments where players will meet a number of new venturing Disney and Pixar characters.
- Players will encounter islands like Shipwreck Shores, Candy Cove, and the Kingdom of Oublie, and characters from Atlantis: The Lost Empire, Pirates of the Caribbean, Hercules, Peter Pan, and more along the way.
- The Keepsake Sea will also debut its own Enchanted Pirate Ship, where players can use the ship's crane to salvage items from the water, and have the ability to customize the ship's flag and sail. The ship will also come with its own dedicated Photo Mode experience, and the Captain's Cabin - where players can fully decorate and customize the space with access to crafting, cooking, and storage.
Expanding:
- For owners of Disney Dreamlight Valley, the base game, Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Keepsake Sea will be available as an additional purchase with a bundle of 5,000 Moonstones, or as part of Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Keepsake Sea – Deluxe Edition, which includes 10,000 Moonstones, an exclusive Gilded Shell Tops clothing items, a Merfolk Mansion House Style, AND two new Adventure Companions, Flounder and Sebastian from The Little Mermaid.
- Each of the companions arrive with a special quest that includes Ariel, and both unlock reward items by leveling them up, just like companions, and they'll be able to follow you both on land and underwater.
- Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition owners will have access to the contents of The Keepsake Sea expansion on day one without the need for additional purchase.
- With any purchase of Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Keepsake Sea expansion, if you play the game between launch day November 18th and December 2nd, you will also earn an exclusive fin for your mermaids.
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