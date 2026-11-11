Disney's "Dunk the Halls" Returns for Third Christmas Day Matchup, with Angel Joining the Fun

The animated NBA broadcast returns to a virtual Main Street, U.S.A., with a Knicks vs. Spurs rematch.

ESPN's popular Dunk the Halls real-time animated NBA game is returning for its third year, bringing a different look to the Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Finals rematch on Christmas Day.

What's Happening:

  • The third installment of the special presentation will feature the New York Knicks hosting the San Antonio Spurs in a rematch of the 2026 NBA Finals on Friday, December 25th at noon ET.
  • Disney and sports fans will be able to catch this year's Dunk the Halls presentation in a variety of places – including ESPN2, Disney+, Disney Channel and the ESPN App.
  • Using Sony's Beyond Sports real-time visualization technology and Hawk-Eye Innovations optical tracking, the broadcast will transform NBA players into animated versions of themselves, recreating every play from the actual game at Madison Square Garden.
  • Once again, the game will be recreated on Main Street, U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World, complete with festive decorations, snowfall and views of Cinderella Castle.
  • Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto, Chip and Dale, and Stitch will return for the festivities, with Angel from Lilo & Stitch: The Series making her Dunk the Halls debut.

  • This year's presentation will introduce several new elements, including:
    • Angel's Halftime Video Dance Party, featuring Disney characters and dancing gingerbread people.
    • New "Main Street Memories" looking back at the original Dunk the Halls dunk contest and last year's Christmas Parade.
    • Hidden Mickeys, Disney-inspired visual gags and Christmas memories from NBA stars.
    • Special appearances from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Santa Claus, who will once again operate ESPN's SkyCam.
    • Disney characters delivering locker room speeches, decorating a massive Christmas tree and participating in sideline antics.

  • Drew Carter and Monica McNutt will return as commentators, with Daisy Duck once again serving as sideline reporter.
  • Carter and McNutt will also appear as animated characters, using Meta Quest Pro headsets to experience the game in virtual reality.
  • The traditional broadcast will air on ABC and ESPN, with Mike Breen, Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler providing commentary and Lisa Salters reporting court-side.
  • The Christmas Day matchup will see reigning Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs take on Finals MVP Jalen Brunson and the defending NBA Champion Knicks.
  • All five NBA Christmas Day games will air on ABC and ESPN, with the Knicks and Spurs matchup also streaming on Disney+.
  • ESPN is also preparing Star Wars Funday Football, an animated presentation of Super Bowl LXI set in the Star Wars galaxy, airing February 14th, 2027.
  • For more on Dunk the Halls, be sure to check out our reviews of the 2024 and 2025 broadcasts.

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