Disney's "Dunk the Halls" Returns for Third Christmas Day Matchup, with Angel Joining the Fun

The animated NBA broadcast returns to a virtual Main Street, U.S.A., with a Knicks vs. Spurs rematch.

ESPN's popular Dunk the Halls real-time animated NBA game is returning for its third year, bringing a different look to the Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Finals rematch on Christmas Day.

What's Happening:

The third installment of the special presentation will feature the New York Knicks hosting the San Antonio Spurs in a rematch of the 2026 NBA Finals on Friday, December 25th at noon ET.

Disney and sports fans will be able to catch this year's Dunk the Halls presentation in a variety of places – including ESPN2, Disney+, Disney Channel and the ESPN App.

Using Sony's Beyond Sports real-time visualization technology and Hawk-Eye Innovations optical tracking, the broadcast will transform NBA players into animated versions of themselves, recreating every play from the actual game at Madison Square Garden.

Once again, the game will be recreated on Main Street, U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World, complete with festive decorations, snowfall and views of Cinderella Castle.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto, Chip and Dale, and Stitch will return for the festivities, with Angel from Lilo & Stitch: The Series making her Dunk the Halls debut.

This year's presentation will introduce several new elements, including: Angel's Halftime Video Dance Party, featuring Disney characters and dancing gingerbread people. New "Main Street Memories" looking back at the original Dunk the Halls dunk contest and last year's Christmas Parade. Hidden Mickeys, Disney-inspired visual gags and Christmas memories from NBA stars. Special appearances from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Santa Claus, who will once again operate ESPN's SkyCam. Disney characters delivering locker room speeches, decorating a massive Christmas tree and participating in sideline antics.



Drew Carter and Monica McNutt will return as commentators, with Daisy Duck once again serving as sideline reporter.

Carter and McNutt will also appear as animated characters, using Meta Quest Pro headsets to experience the game in virtual reality.

The traditional broadcast will air on ABC and ESPN, with Mike Breen, Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler providing commentary and Lisa Salters reporting court-side.

The Christmas Day matchup will see reigning Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs take on Finals MVP Jalen Brunson and the defending NBA Champion Knicks.

All five NBA Christmas Day games will air on ABC and ESPN, with the Knicks and Spurs matchup also streaming on Disney+.

ESPN is also preparing Star Wars Funday Football, an animated presentation of Super Bowl LXI set in the Star Wars galaxy, airing February 14th, 2027.

For more on Dunk the Halls, be sure to check out our reviews of the 2024 and 2025 broadcasts.

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