Disney's "Dunk the Halls" Returns for Third Christmas Day Matchup, with Angel Joining the Fun
The animated NBA broadcast returns to a virtual Main Street, U.S.A., with a Knicks vs. Spurs rematch.
ESPN's popular Dunk the Halls real-time animated NBA game is returning for its third year, bringing a different look to the Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Finals rematch on Christmas Day.
What's Happening:
- The third installment of the special presentation will feature the New York Knicks hosting the San Antonio Spurs in a rematch of the 2026 NBA Finals on Friday, December 25th at noon ET.
- Disney and sports fans will be able to catch this year's Dunk the Halls presentation in a variety of places – including ESPN2, Disney+, Disney Channel and the ESPN App.
- Using Sony's Beyond Sports real-time visualization technology and Hawk-Eye Innovations optical tracking, the broadcast will transform NBA players into animated versions of themselves, recreating every play from the actual game at Madison Square Garden.
- Once again, the game will be recreated on Main Street, U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World, complete with festive decorations, snowfall and views of Cinderella Castle.
- Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto, Chip and Dale, and Stitch will return for the festivities, with Angel from Lilo & Stitch: The Series making her Dunk the Halls debut.
- This year's presentation will introduce several new elements, including:
- Angel's Halftime Video Dance Party, featuring Disney characters and dancing gingerbread people.
- New "Main Street Memories" looking back at the original Dunk the Halls dunk contest and last year's Christmas Parade.
- Hidden Mickeys, Disney-inspired visual gags and Christmas memories from NBA stars.
- Special appearances from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Santa Claus, who will once again operate ESPN's SkyCam.
- Disney characters delivering locker room speeches, decorating a massive Christmas tree and participating in sideline antics.
- Drew Carter and Monica McNutt will return as commentators, with Daisy Duck once again serving as sideline reporter.
- Carter and McNutt will also appear as animated characters, using Meta Quest Pro headsets to experience the game in virtual reality.
- The traditional broadcast will air on ABC and ESPN, with Mike Breen, Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler providing commentary and Lisa Salters reporting court-side.
- The Christmas Day matchup will see reigning Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs take on Finals MVP Jalen Brunson and the defending NBA Champion Knicks.
- All five NBA Christmas Day games will air on ABC and ESPN, with the Knicks and Spurs matchup also streaming on Disney+.
- ESPN is also preparing Star Wars Funday Football, an animated presentation of Super Bowl LXI set in the Star Wars galaxy, airing February 14th, 2027.
- For more on Dunk the Halls, be sure to check out our reviews of the 2024 and 2025 broadcasts.
More ESPN News:
- Give Me The Ball! chronicles the life and legacy of tennis icon and equality trailblazer Billie Jean King and will premiere on Disney+ later this month.
- Disney is reportedly interested in French football rights, but they're not the only ones.
- The ongoing partnership between ESPN and the College Football Playoff (CFP) has been expanded once more.
- ESPN has updated its Being Ben documentary with a new Ben Simmons interview following his Achilles injury.
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