ESPN's "Being Ben" Documentary Updated Following its Star's Season-Ending Injury

Ben Simmons was an NBA star with a lot of potential when his career began. Since then, he has had some strong highs, but also some difficult lows. A new E60 documentary, Being Ben, took a look at his career and his recent attempt to start fresh. Some bad luck has sidelined that attempt, but the documentary has now been updated to reflect that.

What's Happening:

Ben Simmons was named Rookie of the Year in 2018, indicating a strong career ahead of him. However, a disappointing playoff performance in 2021 began something of a decline for him. Simmons didn't even play during the 2025-26 season, so his recent signing by the Sacramento Kings was seen as something of a fresh start.

A new E60 documentary, Being Ben, debuted on October 18, chronicling his career and allowing Simmons to talk openly about the highs and the lows of his time in the NBA.

Unfortunately, in a piece of cruel irony, on the same day the documentary premiered, Simmons suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon during practice. The injury is expected to keep him off the court for all of the current season.

Now the Being Ben doc has been updated. It now includes a new interview with Simmons, with his perspective following his season-ending injury.

The updated version of Being Ben is available now on the ESPN App, and it is set to air on ESPN2 on November 29 at 10 PM ET.

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