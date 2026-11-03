Michael Wilbon Takes Indefinite Leave of Absence from ESPN and ABC Duties

The longtime Pardon the Interruption co-host is stepping away to focus on his health, with ESPN expressing its full support.

Longtime ESPN personality Michael Wilbon is stepping away from his broadcasting responsibilities for an indefinite period as he focuses on his health and well-being.

What’s Happening:

The Pardon the Interruption co-host shared the news on social media, explaining that multiple health issues in recent months have led him to take a leave of absence from his duties with ESPN and ABC, including his NBA coverage.

Wilbon made clear that the decision does not signal retirement, describing the move as a trip to the injured list and expressing hope that his absence will not be an extended one.

He also acknowledged that medical professionals and those closest to him, including longtime PTI co-host Tony Kornheiser, had noticed warning signs in recent years and encouraged him to take time away sooner.

In his statement, Wilbon wrote: “I have loved sparring and hosting PTI with Tony every single day these past 25 years. And I'm incredibly grateful for the support and encouragement of my colleagues as I take this time away to concentrate on me, specifically on my well-being. I have no idea exactly how this part of my journey will wind up. The goal is to come out of it feeling much better than I do now and ready to return to sparring with Tony.”



Wilbon also clarified that his struggles are health-related, addressing speculation about alcohol and gambling while maintaining his trademark humor. He described the situation as a point where, as one close friend put it, “the bill has come due.”

ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro also shared a statement through ESPN PR, expressing the network's support for Wilbon and his family as he takes time away.

“Michael and his family have ESPN’s full support as he takes time away to focus on his health and well-being. He’s an important member of our ESPN team and widely respected by his peers, sports fans and so many others throughout our industry.

“We are here for Michael every step of the way and look forward to welcoming him back whenever he is ready.”

Statement from ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro on Michael Wilbon



ESPN supports Michael & looks forward to him returning to @PTI & @ESPNNBA coverage https://t.co/lJ2lVbaD34 pic.twitter.com/2wKN1B95FN — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) November 2, 2026

Wilbon has co-hosted Pardon the Interruption alongside Kornheiser for 25 years, becoming one of ESPN's most recognizable voices in sports commentary. The pair's daily discussions and debates have made the program a longtime fixture of the network's sports lineup.

While no timeline has been announced for his return, ESPN has expressed its support as Wilbon prioritizes his health. His stated goal is to return feeling better and eventually resume his familiar on-air sparring with Kornheiser.

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