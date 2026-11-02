Darth Vader Has A Question for Seahawks Star Devon Witherspoon Ahead of Monday Night Football

The Force is strong with this one, but what’s powering Devon Witherspoon on game day?

Even Darth Vader needs to eat before taking over the galaxy, or in this case, watching some football! ESPN brought a little Star Wars fun to its Monday Night Football coverage, sharing a video of Darth Vader asking Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon what he eats to prepare for game day.

What’s Happening:

In a video shared by NFL on ESPN on X, Vader approaches Witherspoon ahead of tonight’s matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears, asking, “I can't terrorize the galaxy unless I've had a full dinner. What do you eat to get ready for Monday Night Football?”

Witherspoon keeps his answer simple, explaining, “I probably have breakfast or something like that in the morning. I mean, when it's game day, I just be focused for real.”

What do you eat to get ready for Monday Night Football? 🤔



Darth Vader asked Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon ahead of Bears-Seahawks. pic.twitter.com/UZ5tf9hcH0 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 2, 2026

The playful exchange also gave ESPN an opportunity to promote the upcoming Star Wars-themed Super Bowl LXI Funday Football, scheduled for February 14, 2027. The special presentation will bring the galaxy far, far away into the world of NFL football, continuing the collaboration between ESPN and Star Wars.

Tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup features the Seahawks taking on the Bears on ESPN, but Vader is already looking ahead to a much bigger game day next February!

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