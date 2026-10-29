ESPN Announces Speakers and Agenda for 2026 ESPN Edge Innovation Conference

The event will explore immersive sports experiences, next-generation content creation, and ESPN’s plans for Super Bowl LXI, with a free livestream available to fans.

ESPN is bringing together some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment, and technology to explore the future of sports storytelling and fan experiences.

What’s Happening:

The sixth annual ESPN Edge Innovation Conference will take place Thursday, November 12, with an evening of conversations, demonstrations, and immersive experiences focused on the innovations shaping the industry.

The invitation-only event will be held in person at 7 Hudson Square, The Walt Disney Company’s New York City headquarters, with a free livestream available to fans worldwide at ESPN Edge.

On-stage programming is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. ET, followed by a cocktail reception for in-person attendees.

Hosted by Shae Cornette, host of ESPN’s First Take and the ESPN Edge Innovation Conference, the event will explore how emerging technologies are transforming sports production, presentation, and fan engagement. Attendees will also be able to visit digital and immersive experience spaces featuring projects from ESPN Edge innovation partners Accenture, Microsoft, Meta, and WSC Sports.

“ESPN Edge Innovation Conference gives fans a look at how we’re innovating ahead of some of the biggest moments in sports, including ESPN’s first Super Bowl,” said Rosalyn Durant, Executive Vice President of Programming & Acquisitions at ESPN. “Innovation permeates every part of ESPN, from our storytelling and live event coverage to the technologies and fan experiences that bring sports closer to audiences across platforms.”

“ESPN Edge has become a showcase for what’s possible when the brightest minds in our industry come together,” said Kevin Lopes, Vice President of Sports Business Development & Innovation at ESPN. “ESPN and our trusted innovation partners within ESPN Edge are shaping how fans experience sports, and this conference puts a spotlight on the ideas, technologies, and the people behind it.”

The announced speakers represent a broad range of organizations across sports media, technology, and professional leagues. Participants include ESPN executives and on-air talent, representatives from Accenture, Microsoft, Meta, WSC Sports, Cosm, the NBA, the ACC, and TMRW Sports, among others.

Featured speakers include: Kevin Lopes — Vice President, Sports Business Development & Innovation, ESPN Rob Aitken — Managing Director, Media & Entertainment Industry Lead, Accenture Simon Crownshaw — Worldwide Strategy Director, Media & Entertainment, Microsoft Scott Hershkowitz — Vice President, Reality Labs Content Business Development, Meta Aviv Arnon — Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer, WSC Sports Marsha Cooke — Vice President & Executive Producer, ESPN Originals and 30 for 30 Gary Hustwit — Chief Executive Officer, Anamorph Celia Bouza — Vice President, Multi-Platform Video, ESPN Itai Epstein — Vice President, New Ventures, Head of WSC Studios Drew Carter — Play-by-Play Commentator & Studio Host, ESPN Ryan Dornbusch — Head of Sports, Reality Labs, Meta Peter Murphy — Senior Vice President, Content & Media, Cosm Sara Zuckert — Head of NBA App, NBA Mike McCarley — Founder & CEO, TMRW Sports Ben Tario — Chief Operating & Business Officer, ACC Lisa Salters — Reporter, Monday Night Football and NBA, ESPN Andy Tennant — Vice President, Super Bowl Production, ESPN Steve Ackels — Executive Producer, Monday Night Football, ESPN Tim Reed — Vice President, Programming & Acquisitions, ESPN Ellen Carnero — Manager, Sports Business Development & Innovation, ESPN

The evening’s agenda will begin with a look at ESPN Edge’s technology partnerships before moving into discussions about the next era of content creation, immersive sports experiences, and how leagues are innovating to better serve fans. The conference will conclude its main programming with a closer look at Super Bowl LXI.

ESPN Edge Innovation Conference 2026 Agenda (All times Eastern) 4–5 p.m. — On-site check-in 5–5:05 p.m. — Welcome from Shae Cornette 5:05–5:30 p.m. — ESPN Edge: Pushing the Limits of Cutting-Edge Technology with World-Class Partners 5:30–5:50 p.m. — The Next Era of Content Creation 5:50–6:05 p.m. — Industry-Leading Immersive Sports Experiences 6:05–6:15 p.m. — Break 6:15–6:35 p.m. — Leagues Prioritizing Innovation to Super Serve Their Fans 6:35–7 p.m. — Super Bowl LXI: A Closer Look at What to Expect, with Q&A 7–7:05 p.m. — Closing Remarks with Shae Cornette and Ellen Carnero 7:05–8 p.m. — Cocktail reception

The sixth annual conference offers sports fans and industry observers a glimpse into how technology and creative storytelling may shape the next generation of sports viewing.

The event will stream live for free online on November 12 at ESPN Edge.

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