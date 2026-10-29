New Mickey and Friends Merch Gets Ready for Super Bowl LXI

I don't know if you've heard, but Disney is bringing the Super Bowl to the world next year. Of course, I don't know how you couldn't have heard, considering Disney has been celebrating next year's game coming to ABC and ESPN since the whistle blew on the last Super Bowl. Everybody at Disney is getting ready for the game, and that includes Mickey and Friends.

What's Happening:

A new collection of Mickey and Friends merchandise tied to the NFL Super Bowl LXI has been announced, with several new items already available.

From Foco, there is a new collection of clear crossbody bags, perfect for bringing into the stadium.

If a general one for Super Bowl LXI isn't your speed, bags for individual teams are also available for pre-order.

A full line of Mickey Mouse bobbleheads dressed in your favorite team gear is also available for pre-order.

Two poses are available.

A collection of Mickey and Minnie Plushes is available for pre-order, with either of the characters dressed in your favorite gear.

Also available as clip-ons.

New Mickey and Friends Super Bowl T-shirts and sweatshirts are available on the Disney Store website as well as from other online and brick-and-mortar retailers.

Disney put out a fun little animated ad to celebrate the new collection as well.

Future products are promised, so keep your eyes open as Disney gets closer to Super Bowl LXI.

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