Taylor Swift's "Toy Story 5" Tune and Music from "The Devil Wears Prada 2" Among Top Award Noms for The Walt Disney Company at Upcoming 69th Grammys

A lot of Disney-owned video games will also be going against each other.

Taylor Swift's song from Toy Story 5 and The Devil Wears Prada 2 are leading the pack for nominations from The Walt Disney Company at the upcoming 69th Grammy awards.

What's Happening:

  • The nominees for the 69th Grammys have been announced and music from various projects from The Walt Disney Company have been featured in some of the categories.
  • For the 69th Grammys, The Walt Disney Company has a number of nominations across different projects, with two noms for "I Knew It, I Knew You" from Toy Story 5.
  • In fact, that song - performed by Taylor Swift and coming from the artist and Jack Antonoff - is also nominated for Song of the Year.
  • More than Toy Story 5 though, The Devil Wears Prada 2 walks away with three nominations.
  • Other nominated projects (most of which are together in one category) include Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, Marvel's Wolverine, Star Wars: Zero Company, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.
  • For the first time since 1972, The Grammys will return to ABC on Sunday, February 7, 2027. The ceremony will take place live across ABC, Disney+, and Hulu at 4:00 PM PT/7:00 PM ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Disney Nominations:

  • Song Of The Year
    • Berghain
      Björk, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, ROSALÍA, Dylan Wiggins
      Björk Gudmundsdóttir, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters (ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor)
    • Choosin' Texas
      Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Joybeth Taylor
      Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Joybeth Taylor, songwriters (Ella Langley)
    • the cure
      Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo
      Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
    • hate that i made you love me
      Ariana Grande, Max Martin, Ilya
      Ariana Grande, Max Martin & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Ariana Grande)
    • I Knew It, I Knew You (from Toy Story 5)
      Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift
      Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
    • Man I Need
      Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso, Jr., Zach Nahome
      Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. & Zach Nahome, songwriters (Olivia Dean)
    • Risk it All
      Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars
      Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
    • WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!
      RAYE, Mike Sabath
      Rachel Keen & Mike Sabath, songwriters (RAYE)
  • Best Song Written for Visual Media
    • House [From "Wuthering Heights"]
      John Cale, Charli XCX
      John Cale & Charli xcx, songwriters (Charli xcx Featuring John Cale)
    • I Knew It, I Knew You [From "Toy Story 5"]
      Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift
      Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
    • Need Someone [From "The Pitt"]
      Andrew Bird
      Andrew Bird, songwriter (Andrew Bird, Gavin Brivik)
    • No Place Like Home [From "Wicked: For Good"]
      Stephen Schwartz
      Stephen Schwartz, songwriter (Cynthia Erivo)
    • RUNWAY [From "The Devil Wears Prada 2"]
      Cirkut, Doechii, Dernst Emile II, Lady Gaga, Jayda Love, Bruno Mars, Andrew Watt
      Henry Walter, Jaylah Hickmon, Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II, Stefani Germanotta, Jayda Love, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga, Doechii)
  • Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
    • The Devil Wears Prada 2
      Various Artists
    • Stranger Things Season 5
      Various Artists
    • Wicked: For Good
      Various Artists
    • The Wizard of Oz at Sphere
      The Wizard of Oz at Sphere
    • Wuthering Heights
      Charli xcx
  • Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
    • RUNWAY
      Lady Gaga, Doechii
    • Bring Your Love
      Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter
    • Click Clack Symphony.
      RAYE, Hans Zimmer
    • The Life of a Showgirl
      Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter
    • Dracula
      Tame Impala, JENNIE
  • Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
    • The Odyssey
      Ludwig Goransson
      Ludwig Göransson, composer
    • One Battle After Another
      Jonny Greenwood
      Jonny Greenwood, composer
    • Project Hail Mary
      Daniel Pemberton
      Daniel Pemberton, composer
    • Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu
      Ludwig Goransson
      Ludwig Göransson, composer
    • Widow's Bay
      David Fleming
      David Fleming, composer
  • Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games and Other Interactive Media
    • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From the Ashes
      John Paesano
      John Paesano, composer
    • 007: First Light
      Joe Henson, Alexis Smith
      Joe Henson & Alexis Leon Smith, composers
    • Ghost of Yotei
      Toma Otowa
      Toma Otowa, composer
    • Marvel's Wolverine
      David Fleming
      David Fleming, composer
    • Star Wars: Zero Company
      Gordy Haab
      Gordy Haab, composer

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Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti