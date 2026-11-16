Taylor Swift's "Toy Story 5" Tune and Music from "The Devil Wears Prada 2" Among Top Award Noms for The Walt Disney Company at Upcoming 69th Grammys
A lot of Disney-owned video games will also be going against each other.
Taylor Swift's song from Toy Story 5 and The Devil Wears Prada 2 are leading the pack for nominations from The Walt Disney Company at the upcoming 69th Grammy awards.
What's Happening:
- The nominees for the 69th Grammys have been announced and music from various projects from The Walt Disney Company have been featured in some of the categories.
- For the 69th Grammys, The Walt Disney Company has a number of nominations across different projects, with two noms for "I Knew It, I Knew You" from Toy Story 5.
- In fact, that song - performed by Taylor Swift and coming from the artist and Jack Antonoff - is also nominated for Song of the Year.
- More than Toy Story 5 though, The Devil Wears Prada 2 walks away with three nominations.
- Other nominated projects (most of which are together in one category) include Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, Marvel's Wolverine, Star Wars: Zero Company, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.
- For the first time since 1972, The Grammys will return to ABC on Sunday, February 7, 2027. The ceremony will take place live across ABC, Disney+, and Hulu at 4:00 PM PT/7:00 PM ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Disney Nominations:
- Song Of The Year
- Berghain
Björk, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, ROSALÍA, Dylan Wiggins
Björk Gudmundsdóttir, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters (ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor)
- Choosin' Texas
Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Joybeth Taylor
Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Joybeth Taylor, songwriters (Ella Langley)
- the cure
Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo
Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
- hate that i made you love me
Ariana Grande, Max Martin, Ilya
Ariana Grande, Max Martin & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Ariana Grande)
- I Knew It, I Knew You (from Toy Story 5)
Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift
Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
- Man I Need
Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso, Jr., Zach Nahome
Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. & Zach Nahome, songwriters (Olivia Dean)
- Risk it All
Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars
Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
- WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!
RAYE, Mike Sabath
Rachel Keen & Mike Sabath, songwriters (RAYE)
- Berghain
- Best Song Written for Visual Media
- House [From "Wuthering Heights"]
John Cale, Charli XCX
John Cale & Charli xcx, songwriters (Charli xcx Featuring John Cale)
- I Knew It, I Knew You [From "Toy Story 5"]
Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift
Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
- Need Someone [From "The Pitt"]
Andrew Bird
Andrew Bird, songwriter (Andrew Bird, Gavin Brivik)
- No Place Like Home [From "Wicked: For Good"]
Stephen Schwartz
Stephen Schwartz, songwriter (Cynthia Erivo)
- RUNWAY [From "The Devil Wears Prada 2"]
Cirkut, Doechii, Dernst Emile II, Lady Gaga, Jayda Love, Bruno Mars, Andrew Watt
Henry Walter, Jaylah Hickmon, Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II, Stefani Germanotta, Jayda Love, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga, Doechii)
- House [From "Wuthering Heights"]
- Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
- The Devil Wears Prada 2
Various Artists
- Stranger Things Season 5
Various Artists
- Wicked: For Good
Various Artists
- The Wizard of Oz at Sphere
The Wizard of Oz at Sphere
- Wuthering Heights
Charli xcx
- The Devil Wears Prada 2
- Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- RUNWAY
Lady Gaga, Doechii
- Bring Your Love
Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter
- Click Clack Symphony.
RAYE, Hans Zimmer
- The Life of a Showgirl
Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter
- Dracula
Tame Impala, JENNIE
- RUNWAY
- Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
- The Odyssey
Ludwig Goransson
Ludwig Göransson, composer
- One Battle After Another
Jonny Greenwood
Jonny Greenwood, composer
- Project Hail Mary
Daniel Pemberton
Daniel Pemberton, composer
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu
Ludwig Goransson
Ludwig Göransson, composer
- Widow's Bay
David Fleming
David Fleming, composer
- The Odyssey
- Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games and Other Interactive Media
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From the Ashes
John Paesano
John Paesano, composer
- 007: First Light
Joe Henson, Alexis Smith
Joe Henson & Alexis Leon Smith, composers
- Ghost of Yotei
Toma Otowa
Toma Otowa, composer
- Marvel's Wolverine
David Fleming
David Fleming, composer
- Star Wars: Zero Company
Gordy Haab
Gordy Haab, composer
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From the Ashes
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