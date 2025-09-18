Spooky Disney Tunes Performed with A Unique Flair Have Arrived in New Disney Halloween Piano Collection
The collection features a number of eerie favorites
Just in time for the spooky season, some uniquely performed Disney hits have arrived on most major streaming platforms.
What’s Happening:
- A new collection of uniquely performed Disney classics has arrived on most major music streaming platforms, and this one carries some thrills, chills, and piano skills with it.
- Disney Halloween: Thrilling Piano with Peter Bence takes the spooky classics and reimagines them in a unique, dark, dramatic, and electrifying style.
- The music is now available on most major platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.
- The new collection features three songs:
- “We Don’t Talk About Bruno" from Encanto
- “This is Halloween" from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- “Poor Unfortunate Souls" from The Little Mermaid
.
- The tunes are performed by Peter Bence, a worldwide piano sensation, composer, and music producer who was also awarded a Guinness World Record for being the “Fastest Piano Player."
- Bence has achieved success with his edgy, percussive and expressive playing style that has broken down boundaries between classical and popular music. He takes the piano to a whole new level, turning the instrument into a full orchestra, and in recent years, has toured in more than 45 countries on 4 continents.
- It is unclear at this time if more songs will be added to this collection, or if more collections featuring Peter Bence are on the horizon.
- Be sure to listen to Disney Halloween: Thrilling Piano with Peter Bence wherever you stream your music now.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com