Spooky Disney Tunes Performed with A Unique Flair Have Arrived in New Disney Halloween Piano Collection

The collection features a number of eerie favorites

Just in time for the spooky season, some uniquely performed Disney hits have arrived on most major streaming platforms.

What’s Happening:

  • A new collection of uniquely performed Disney classics has arrived on most major music streaming platforms, and this one carries some thrills, chills, and piano skills with it.
  • Disney Halloween: Thrilling Piano with Peter Bence takes the spooky classics and reimagines them in a unique, dark, dramatic, and electrifying style.
  • The music is now available on most major platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

  • The new collection features three songs:
    • “We Don’t Talk About Bruno" from Encanto
    • “This is Halloween" from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
    • “Poor Unfortunate Souls" from The Little Mermaid

.

  • The tunes are performed by Peter Bence, a worldwide piano sensation, composer, and music producer who was also awarded a Guinness World Record for being the “Fastest Piano Player."
  • Bence has achieved success with his edgy, percussive and expressive playing style that has broken down boundaries between classical and popular music. He takes the piano to a whole new level, turning the instrument into a full orchestra, and in recent years, has toured in more than 45 countries on 4 continents.
  • It is unclear at this time if more songs will be added to this collection, or if more collections featuring Peter Bence are on the horizon.
  • Be sure to listen to Disney Halloween: Thrilling Piano with Peter Bence wherever you stream your music now.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com

 

Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti