Disney Jr. Celebrates Mickey's Birthday with All-New Short and Additional Episodes of "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+"
Guess what song they use!
To celebrate the 98th birthday of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Disney Jr. has shared a brand new short and additional episodes of Mickey's new hit series!
What's Happening:
- November 18, 2026 marks the 98th birthday of Mickey Mouse himself, along with Minnie Mouse too!
- To celebrate the occasion, Disney Jr. just revealed the brand new short, "Mickey's Clubhouse Birthday Celebration," set to the iconic song "Hot Dog!," and starring Mickey, Pluto, and Minnie at a special birthday party at the Clubhouse.
- And to make it even more fun, the entire short was brought to life through LEGO DUPLO Bricks.
- Check out the full short below.
- Along with the new short, five more episodes of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ debuted today on Disney+, including the brand-new holiday episode “The Twelve Pies of Christmas.”
- The series is a continuation of the Emmy Award winning original series Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, welcoming the next generation of preschoolers and their families to the clubhouse for all-new adventures with Mickey, Minnie and their pals. Season two of the hit series is currently rolling out on Disney Jr. and Disney+.
98 Years Later:
- November 18 marks the official birthday of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse after their debut on this date back in 1928 in the animated short, Steamboat Willie.
- While the short was also a milestone, as it was the first animated short with synchronized sound, we didn't hear Mickey Mouse actually speak until 1929 in the cartoon, The Karnival Kid.
- His first words... "Hot Dogs!" while Mickey was selling hot dogs at - as the title would suggest - a carnival. "Hot Dog!" would become a catchphrase of sorts, and decades later, the iconic theme song from his presence on Disney Jr.
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