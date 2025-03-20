Disney Jr. Reveals Slate of Easter and Spring-Themed Programming

The programming will be coming to the network and on Disney+.

Disney Jr. is welcoming fans and viewers to enjoy some festive Easter and Spring-themed programming coming to the network and Disney+ in the weeks ahead.

What’s Happening:

Disney Jr. has announced a slate of programming that is themed with special Easter and Spring-themed episodes that are set to debut now through April on Disney Jr. and on Disney+.

Some of the programming is already available on Disney+, including a second season episode of Bluey that is perfect to celebrate the occasion.

that is perfect to celebrate the occasion. Other content will also debut on the Disney Jr. network ahead of a premiere on Disney+ at a later time. Be sure to check out the full list of what is coming for the season, below.

Bluey

"Easter"

It’s the night before Easter and Bluey and Bingo are worried about the Easter bunny.

This previously aired episode from season two is currently available on Disney+

Mickey Mouse Funhouse

“Sitting Ducks"

King Ludwig's nephews, Hueth, Deweth, and Loueth learn about new Easter activities in the Land of Majestica.

Currently airing on Disney Channel and Disney Jr.

Available on Disney+ beginning April 30

Kindergarten: The Musical

“Oh, What a Beautiful Flower"

The kids accidentally pick all the flowers on the playground to make their Earth Day crafts.

Available on Disney+ on April 4

Available on Disney Jr. and Disney Channel on April 18

Pupstruction

“The Egg-cellent Egg Hunt"

Chick eggs roll away from their coop in the middle of an Easter egg hunt and the Pups must find them.

Currently available on Disney+

Available on Disney Jr. and Disney Channel on March 21

SuperKitties

"Easter Buddy/Egg-cellent Adventure"

Buddy joins the Bunny Brigade and helps the SuperKitties save Easter treats from Zsa-Zsa. Lab Rat steals all the Easter eggs from the Kittydale Easter Egg Hunt.

Available on Disney Jr. and Disney Channel on March 28

Available on Disney+ on April 16

RoboGobo

"The Eggy Sitter's Club"

Hopper keeps his promise to care for a rare egg, even when Gimme Pig steals it.

Available on Disney+ on April 1

Available on Disney Jr. and Disney Channel on April 11

Me & Winnie the Pooh

"Hundred Acre Easter Egg Hunt with Pooh Bear and Friends"

Rabbit has painted Easter Eggs and hid them around the Hundred Acre Wood for her friends to find. Help Winnie the Pooh and Tigger find the hidden eggs.

Available on Disney Jr. and Disney Channel on March 26

Available on Disney+ on May 28

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh

"Rabbit, the Caterpillar and Butterfly"

Pooh and Bea can’t find their caterpillar friend anywhere, but Rabbit tells them that it must be changing into a butterfly.

Available on Disney Jr. and Disney Channel on April 9

Available on Disney+ on May 28