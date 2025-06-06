Disney+ Makes New Bundle Deal in Canada with Crave and TSN

The bundle will bring Disney+ programming together with HBO and Max series and sports offerings.

Disney+ has made a new deal to be part of a streaming bundle in Canada that will pair the service with Crave (which includes many HBO programs) and sports channel TSN.

What’s Happening:

THR

With Max (or HBO Max, depending on the date) not available in Canada, Crave is the home of much of the HBO / Max programming, while TSN is a Canadian sports channel. The launch date and pricing for the new bundle have not been revealed yet, but it will be available sometime later this year.

As THR notes, the bundle will give those signing up to it access to a large swath of programming from across the three services, including the Disney+ Star Wars and Marvel series, and shows like Only Murders in the Building (Hulu also doesn’t exist in Canada, and much of its programming is on Disney+), to HBO and Max titles like The Last of Us , House of the Dragon , Hacks and The White Lotus . The TNS component in the meantime contributes from the likes of the NFL, NBA, FIFA World Cup games, F1 races and regional NHL games.

(Hulu also doesn’t exist in Canada, and much of its programming is on Disney+), to HBO and Max titles like , , and . The TNS component in the meantime contributes from the likes of the NFL, NBA, FIFA World Cup games, F1 races and regional NHL games. Said Shawn Praskey, vp, content sales & distribution in Canada, “We’re excited to expand our longstanding relationship with Bell Media, through these new offerings, making Disney+ even more accessible across Canada."

The Old Ways Are the New Ways

Yes, it continues to be funny (or annoying, depending on your perspective) that the increasing amount of bundling of streaming services, including those usually perceived as major competitors, feels more and more familiar. Because while so many of us have “cut the cord" and dropped cable, we’re essentially back to where we began with bundles of this sort, which are putting the same kind of large variety of programming together, just under a smaller group of labels (in this case three different streaming services) vs. the vast amount of channels you might have on a cable service. Regardless of how it’s labeled, it feels like eventually, it really all does come full circle.