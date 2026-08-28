Disney+ Perks Sweepstakes Offers Chance to Win 7-Night Disney Treasure Cruise

One lucky winner and up to three guests could set sail aboard the Disney Treasure on a Caribbean vacation, with airfare and a Walt Disney World Resort stay also included for eligible winners.

A magical getaway could be just one daily entry away. Disney+ Perks is allowing eligible fans to win a seven-night Disney Cruise Line vacation aboard the Disney Treasure, sailing to the Caribbean, with entries open now through September 25.

What’s Happening:

The Disney+ Perks: Treasured Moments at Sea Sweepstakes offers one grand-prize winner the chance to bring up to three guests along for the adventure.

The winner and up to three guests will embark on a seven-night vacation aboard the Disney Treasure, one of Disney Cruise Line’s newest ships. The cruise package includes a stateroom for up to four people, with the specific location and category determined by Disney Destinations.

Once onboard, the vacation package includes meals throughout the cruise, excluding specialty and fine dining experiences. Pre-paid gratuities for the stateroom host or hostess and dining room serving team are also included, along with taxes, fees and port expenses.

The prize can also include additional travel accommodations depending on where the winner lives. For winners residing outside a 250-mile radius of Port Canaveral, the package includes round-trip coach airfare for up to four people between the major U.S. gateway airport closest to the winner's residence and Orlando International Airport.

That portion of the prize also includes a one-night stay at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel before the cruise departs. The standard room can accommodate up to four people, with the specific hotel selected at the discretion of Disney Destinations.

Ground transportation or transportation vouchers are also included for the group between Orlando International Airport and the Walt Disney World Resort hotel, from the hotel to Port Canaveral, and from Port Canaveral back to the airport.

The Disney Treasure provides the centerpiece for the prize. The ship is part of Disney Cruise Line's latest generation of vessels and brings Disney storytelling, entertainment, dining and character experiences to the high seas. For the sweepstakes winner, the seven-night sailing will provide the opportunity to experience the ship while exploring the Caribbean.

Best of all for hopeful entrants, no purchase or payment is necessary to enter or win, and making a purchase does not improve an entrant's chances of winning. Entries are available daily during the sweepstakes period, giving eligible Disney+ subscribers and fans multiple opportunities to participate.

The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are at least 18 years old, or the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence if that age is higher. Employees of Disney Streaming Services, Disney Destinations, Probability, Epsilon and other participating entities, along with certain members of their immediate families and household members, are excluded.

The Disney+ Perks: Treasured Moments at Sea Sweepstakes is scheduled to run through September 25, 2026. Potential winners must meet all eligibility requirements and comply with the complete Official Rules.

For Disney fans dreaming of trading the theme parks for turquoise Caribbean waters, the sweepstakes offers a pretty spectacular possibility!

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