New Disney+ "Power Rangers" Series Not Moving Forward
Ay-yi-yi-yi-yi!
A new Power Rangers series that was in development at Disney+ will not be moving forward.
What's Happening:
- A new series featuring the favorite heroes, the Power Rangers, is reportedly not moving forward at Disney+.
- A new report from Deadline reveals that the series, set up for development on the Disney-owned streaming service over a year ago alongside 20th Television, will not be going past the development stage.
- According to the report, the decision was more budget related than a creative decision, with a live-action superhero series of the intended size that a Power Rangers series should be were not favorable when the studio doesn't own the IP.
- Power Rangers is a brand owned by Hasbro, which has been trying to get a series based on the characters launched successfully. Netflix has also made an attempt that dates back to 2020-2021. After years in development, it too was scrapped back in 2024.
- The Disney+ project was being written and executive produced by Percy Jackson and the Olympians showrunners, Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz, who are busy finishing season three of the hit series, set to premiere this November on Disney+.
- They will be moving on to developing other projects as part of their overall deal at the studio.
A Nostalgia Blast:
- Originally launching back in 1993, Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers brought the world the entire Power Rangers phenomenon.
- Taking place in Angel Grove, California - the series follows five teenagers who are recruited by a mysterious intergalactic sage to become Earth's defenders.
- What helped make it memorable was how it was produced. The show would combine newly filmed American footage with action and fight sequences from Japan's Super Sentai franchise. Which, is part of why each episode featured a moment where the Rangers would pilot a giant dinosaur-themed "Zord" machine, called "Dinozords," to fight giant monsters in a Godzilla-esque way.
- Looking back at the aforementioned Netflix series, the idea was to develop new Power Rangers series and film projects into an entire cinematic universe.
- It wasn't simply a reboot of the series from the 90s (or any of its many spin-offs), but rather a darker reimagining of the series.
- It is unclear if the Disney+ Power Rangers series would have followed a similar path.
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